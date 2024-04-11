Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo

Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan are set to debut two new non-fiction series focusing on lifestyle and polo for Netflix.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One show will explore "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship", while the other will give "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo" and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida.

The shows will be made by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions company.

Meghan will be involved with producing both series and Harry will join her to work on the polo show.

Both are in the early stages of production with titles and release dates yet to be announced.

Read more: Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Read more: Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Harry will work on a show focusing on polo. Picture: Alamy

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix said of the polo series.

The couple have already released three documentaries as part of a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant.

The most recent was Heart Of Invictus, which followed a group of service members on their road to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition set up by Harry in 2014.

Netflix also released the documentary series Live To Lead and the controversial six-part Harry & Meghan documentary in December 2022.

Archewell Productions was formed by Harry and Meghan in 2020 and is "dedicated to illuminating thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community".

The couple created the production company after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the US.