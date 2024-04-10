Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

By Kieran Kelly

There has been a major update in Prince Harry's 'drug use' lawsuit as his US visa application has been handed over to a judge.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to prevent the release of his documents after concerns were raised relating to his application.

A think tank brought about the case after Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he had taken cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in the US. Picture: Alamy

The Heritage Foundation argued that releasing the documents of his visa application may prove whether Harry lied about his past drug use.

Lying about past drug use could represent a breach of US federal law and could threaten Prince Harry's immigration status in the US.

US President Joe Biden's lawyers are now complying with a court order to move the case forward.

The court filing reads: "Defendant the U.S. Department of Homeland Security respectfully informs the court that it has complied with the court's March 7, 2024, order by submitting declarations with attachments for ex parte in camera [in private] review."