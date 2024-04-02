William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Prince William and Harry may finally end "one of the worst public royal rifts ever" - but Meghan is still an issue, one expert has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The brothers could make amends after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

This comes after speculation that William and Kate invited Prince Harry and his family to the UK.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that the rumours could neither be "agreed" nor "denied" at this moment but "surprising" things could happen by "next week".

The expert had hinted that a reunion could be possible when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in May, marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry's visit would be his first in Britain since Kate revealed she is receiving preventive chemotherapy for cancer.

The expert had hinted that a reunion could be possible when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in May, marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Although the travel plans have not yet been confirmed, it is thought he will make the trip alone.

Read more: William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month

Read more: Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

"Harry will be here at some point in May, and maybe before then to see King Charles," Mr Fitzwilliams said.

He added: "The problem is the King and Princess of Wales have their diagnosis' and no one knows the state of what precisely William and Harry have said to each other when they spoke briefly.

"The rumours have been that it wasn't an in-depth talk."

A source previously told The Telegraph that William and Kate have "no plans" to reconcile with Harry when he visits in May. Picture: Alamy

Mr Fitzwilliams also described the deep emotional wounds between the pair of royal brothers.

However, he added that a reconciliation may be reached - if Meghan doesn't cause issues.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex, Mr Fitzwilliams said: "The third problem is Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him.

"She's asked for this.

"If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.

"On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless."

The royal commentator claimed if Meghan did visit Britain, she would most likely be met with criticism.

"Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason.

"Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly.

Mr Fitzwilliams added that a reconciliation may be reached - if Meghan doesn’t cause issues. Picture: Alamy

"She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case," he added.

However, anything is possible, according to Mr Fitzwilliams, as the commentator described how the cancer diagnoses could aid in building bridges.

"Serious illness is the big changer, despite everything that's happened, given the seriousness of the situation, anything can happen," said the expert.

"William is under tremendous pressure, he's got a father and his wife who are seriously ill and on top of that there's royal duties.

"When you have [a] serious illness it's a game changer and the situation changes totally.

"There could be something that surprises us all. You could have all the Sussexes over here, it's perfectly possible a reunion could happen.

"Next week, next month, next year, you could get something you never dreamed you'd get."

However, a source previously told The Telegraph that William and Kate have "no plans" to reconcile with Harry when he visits in May.

William "has always done all he can to protect his family" and he is now more focused than ever on protecting his family’s privacy," a royal source told The Telegraph.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

These claims from the expert come after Princess Kate announced to the world about her cancer diagnoses in a video message on Friday, March 22.

She reassured views that she is "getting stronger every day" and explained that she chose to delay releasing the information to protect her children after swathes of speculation.

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Kensington Palace said the future king and queen were both "enormously touched" by the support they have received since Friday evening's announcement, and thanked people for their "understanding of their request for privacy at this time".