William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

2 April 2024, 09:03 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 09:13

The brothers could make up after King Charles&squot; and Princess Kate&squot;s "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.
The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Prince William and Harry may finally end "one of the worst public royal rifts ever" - but Meghan is still an issue, one expert has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The brothers could make amends after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

This comes after speculation that William and Kate invited Prince Harry and his family to the UK.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that the rumours could neither be "agreed" nor "denied" at this moment but "surprising" things could happen by "next week".

The expert had hinted that a reunion could be possible when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in May, marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry's visit would be his first in Britain since Kate revealed she is receiving preventive chemotherapy for cancer.

The expert had hinted that a reunion could be possible when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in May, marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.
The expert had hinted that a reunion could be possible when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in May, marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Although the travel plans have not yet been confirmed, it is thought he will make the trip alone.

Read more: William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month
Read more: Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

"Harry will be here at some point in May, and maybe before then to see King Charles," Mr Fitzwilliams said.

He added: "The problem is the King and Princess of Wales have their diagnosis' and no one knows the state of what precisely William and Harry have said to each other when they spoke briefly.

"The rumours have been that it wasn't an in-depth talk."

A source previously told The Telegraph that William and Kate have "no plans" to reconcile with Harry when he visits in May.
A source previously told The Telegraph that William and Kate have "no plans" to reconcile with Harry when he visits in May. Picture: Alamy

Mr Fitzwilliams also described the deep emotional wounds between the pair of royal brothers.

However, he added that a reconciliation may be reached - if Meghan doesn't cause issues.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex, Mr Fitzwilliams said: "The third problem is Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him.

"She's asked for this.

"If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.

"On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless."

The royal commentator claimed if Meghan did visit Britain, she would most likely be met with criticism.

"Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason.

"Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly.

Mr Fitzwilliams added that a reconciliation may be reached - if Meghan doesn’t cause issues.
Mr Fitzwilliams added that a reconciliation may be reached - if Meghan doesn’t cause issues. Picture: Alamy

"She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case," he added.

However, anything is possible, according to Mr Fitzwilliams, as the commentator described how the cancer diagnoses could aid in building bridges.

"Serious illness is the big changer, despite everything that's happened, given the seriousness of the situation, anything can happen," said the expert.

"William is under tremendous pressure, he's got a father and his wife who are seriously ill and on top of that there's royal duties.

"When you have [a] serious illness it's a game changer and the situation changes totally.

"There could be something that surprises us all. You could have all the Sussexes over here, it's perfectly possible a reunion could happen.

"Next week, next month, next year, you could get something you never dreamed you'd get."

However, a source previously told The Telegraph that William and Kate have "no plans" to reconcile with Harry when he visits in May.

William "has always done all he can to protect his family" and he is now more focused than ever on protecting his family’s privacy," a royal source told The Telegraph.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

These claims from the expert come after Princess Kate announced to the world about her cancer diagnoses in a video message on Friday, March 22.

She reassured views that she is "getting stronger every day" and explained that she chose to delay releasing the information to protect her children after swathes of speculation.

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Kensington Palace said the future king and queen were both "enormously touched" by the support they have received since Friday evening's announcement, and thanked people for their "understanding of their request for privacy at this time".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Finland School Shooting

Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run

One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

Exclusive
A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Three children were injured in the attack.

Child gunman, 13, wounds three classmates in Finnish school rampage before being held by police

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row

The pair have reportedly demanded a review.

Fresh agony for families of British backpackers murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review

Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend
Pacific Grey Whale

Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

Shakira calls Barbie film ‘emasculating’ for her sons and says pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'

Shakira calls Barbie ‘emasculating’ for her sons, saying pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'
Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday

Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate building in Syria, killing seven including two senior military commanders
Maryland Bridge Collapse

Temporary shipping channel created after Baltimore bridge collapse

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'
Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm

‘It doesn’t need context - it’s an outrageous symbol’: Met condemned after swastika row on Palestine protest

'It doesn't need context - it's an outrageous symbol': Met condemned after swastika row on pro-Palestine protest
Russia Shooting

Terrorist cell linked to Moscow concert hall attack ‘broken up’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit