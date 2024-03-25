William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month

The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prince and Princess of Wales have ‘no plans for a reconciliation’ with the Duke of Sussex during his expected trip next month.

William and Kate have reportedly put the ‘Harry problem’ to the back of their minds as the Princess of Wales receives treatment for cancer.

Kate spoke publicly on Friday about the "huge shock" of finding out she had cancer following abdominal surgery in January earlier this year.

The Sussexes are said to have had "no idea" about Kate's illness, finding out along with the rest of the world when she released her video.

Is it believed the pair made contact ‘privately’ with Kate following the announcement on Friday.

It comes as Prince Harry is expected to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London next month to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Although the travel plans have not yet been confirmed, it is thought he will make the trip alone.

Despite reports the event could be an opportunity for the Duke to build bridges with his brother William following the news of Kate, a source has claimed that the “Harry problem” is the last thing on the future King and Queen’s minds.

William and Kate reportedly have no plans for a reconciliation with Harry on his trip. Picture: Alamy

The royal source told The Telegraph that William “has always done all he can to protect his family” and he is now more focused than ever on protecting his family’s privacy.

It comes as Kate has faced weeks of online speculation over her health and whereabouts.

Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Kensington Palace said the future king and queen were both "enormously touched' by the support they have received since Friday evening's announcement, and thanked people for their "understanding of their request for privacy at this time".