Deborah James' parents say daughter would have been ‘proud’ of Princess Kate’s bravery in cancer battle

Deborah James would have been 'proud' of Princess Kate, her parents have said. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The parents of Dame Deborah James have praised the Princess of Wales for her ‘bravery’ after revealing her cancer battle.

Kate spoke publicly on Friday about the "huge shock" of finding out she had cancer following abdominal surgery in January earlier this year.

She said her family had experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months" in a video released to the public and explained she was now undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

Now Heather, 66, and Alistair James, 68, the parents of journalist Deborah James who died from bowel cancer in 2022 have praised Princess Kate for her courage.

The pair said they believe Deborah would be “proud” of Kate’s bravery and that the announcement will encourage more people to seek out check-ups at the doctors.

They told The Sun: “In being so open and honest, Kate will undoubtedly encourage many more people who are living with potential symptoms of cancer, to seek medical help. In doing so, she will save lives.”

Prince William presented the damehood to Deborah in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Dame Deborah, who came to be known as Bowelbabe, battled the disease for five and a half years before her death.

She spent years campaigning and fundraising before going on to receive a damehood from Prince William for services to charity and cancer awareness a month before her death in May 2022.

“We know if Deborah were here to send Kate a message, she would tell the Princess of Wales to hold on to rebellious hope,” they added.

“Deborah was a firm believer in the power of hope, and given how many times she beat the odds to survive, rebellious hope became her mantra.”

Deborah was 35 when she received a diagnosis of incurable bowel cancer in 2016.

Following the diagnosis, she became an avid campaigner and started presenting the podcast You Me and the Big C in 2018.

Her Bowelbabe fundraiser made £7 million, which Prince William later praised her efforts for.

To present her damehood, the Prince of Wales visited Deborah’s home in Surrey at the time, which her mother Heather said was like having a “friend round for tea”.

Deborah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Picture: Instagram

She said that Prince William spoke to Deborah’s young children Hugo and Eloise, adding that his kindness had never been forgotten.

Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Rishi Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".