Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'. Picture: alamy/instagram

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex has applied to sell products ranging from bird seed to pet treats and gardening shears to napkin rings with her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan has listed a range of items in documents sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office, also including bath soaps, curtains and yoga blankets.

Other items in the papers - which were submitted on March 13 but have only now emerged - are ketchup, incense burners, flower pots, pet food and recipe books.

The papers also show a new application to trademark the firm’s flowery logo.The emblem has the company name written in fine gold script above the word Montecito - where the Duke and Duchess live, The Sun reports.

Harry and Meghan own a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia and have a coop of chickens. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'had no idea' about Kate's cancer and 'contacted her and William privately' after shock video

Read More: Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

Harry and Meghan own a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia and have a coop of chickens at their home. The documents show they have trademarked ARO for “Pet food; Edible pet treats; Bird seed”.

The Princess of Wales's brother James Middleton owns his own high-end dog food firm called Hello Ella.

Meghan's trademark application also appears to extend to a physical shop where items could be sold.

The trademark bid comes after the Duchess launched her new business venture on March 14 with an Instagram teaser.

A vintage-style video of Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses was posted to the American Riviera Orchard Instagram account.

The brief video was set to Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love and closed the brand's logo written in fine gold script above the word 'Montecito' – the celebrity enclave in California where the Duke and Duchess live.

In the video launching the new brand, Meghan can be seen cooking and arranging flowers while Nancy Wilson's 'I Wish You Love' plays in the background. Picture: Instagram@americanrivieraorchard

The trademark application later revealed a series of products the company wishes to offer including books, table wear, textiles and jams and marmalades.

Meghan has not run an Instagram account since the Sussexes stepped back from royal life four years ago. Previously, they ran a joint account @sussexroyal but announced they would stop posting in March 2020.

It is believed Meghan will film a cooking series for Netflix, as well as sell products on the back of it such as utensils and jams.

Some believe such merchandising could breach Harry and Meghan's agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II not to commercialise their royal connections.