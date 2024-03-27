Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

27 March 2024, 13:12

Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'
Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'. Picture: alamy/instagram

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex has applied to sell products ranging from bird seed to pet treats and gardening shears to napkin rings with her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan has listed a range of items in documents sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office, also including bath soaps, curtains and yoga blankets.

Other items in the papers - which were submitted on March 13 but have only now emerged - are ketchup, incense burners, flower pots, pet food and recipe books.

The papers also show a new application to trademark the firm’s flowery logo.The emblem has the company name written in fine gold script above the word Montecito - where the Duke and Duchess live, The Sun reports.

Harry and Meghan own a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia and have a coop of chickens
Harry and Meghan own a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia and have a coop of chickens. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'had no idea' about Kate's cancer and 'contacted her and William privately' after shock video

Read More: Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

Harry and Meghan own a rescue beagle called Mamma Mia and have a coop of chickens at their home. The documents show they have trademarked ARO for “Pet food; Edible pet treats; Bird seed”.

The Princess of Wales's brother James Middleton owns his own high-end dog food firm called Hello Ella.

Meghan's trademark application also appears to extend to a physical shop where items could be sold.

The trademark bid comes after the Duchess launched her new business venture on March 14 with an Instagram teaser.

A vintage-style video of Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses was posted to the American Riviera Orchard Instagram account.

The brief video was set to Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love and closed the brand's logo written in fine gold script above the word 'Montecito' – the celebrity enclave in California where the Duke and Duchess live.

In the video launching the new brand, Meghan can be seen cooking and arranging flowers while Nancy Wilson's 'I Wish You Love' plays in the background.
In the video launching the new brand, Meghan can be seen cooking and arranging flowers while Nancy Wilson's 'I Wish You Love' plays in the background. Picture: Instagram@americanrivieraorchard

The trademark application later revealed a series of products the company wishes to offer including books, table wear, textiles and jams and marmalades.

Meghan has not run an Instagram account since the Sussexes stepped back from royal life four years ago. Previously, they ran a joint account @sussexroyal but announced they would stop posting in March 2020.

It is believed Meghan will film a cooking series for Netflix, as well as sell products on the back of it such as utensils and jams.

Some believe such merchandising could breach Harry and Meghan's agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II not to commercialise their royal connections.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying there's 'nothing worse' than young women undergoing cosmetic procedures

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

Xi Jinping and US leaders

China’s Xi sounds positive note in meeting with US business leaders

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Some 14 million trips are expected over the Easter weekend

Worst times to drive over Easter Bank Holiday and traffic blackspots revealed, as 14m journeys expected

YouTuber Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer

YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after doctors spot mark in routine check-up

Miguel Luna, 49 (left with his wife), and Maynor Suazo, 37, have been identified among the victims

Tributes paid to two construction workers missing and presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 140

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far in 2024 across the Channel has reached a record high

Record number of migrants cross English Channel in first three months of 2024

Francis Scott Key Bridge

‘Heroes’ scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed

Joshua Santos Christian died over the weekend

British man dies after slipping and hitting his head on a metal bar in jump off Australian bridge, as tributes pour in

Hammond, who had been an adviser to Copper, was made chairman in 2023

Guests served sushi off half-naked models at party of crypto firm chaired by Philip Hammond

Fallen soldier

Ukraine’s President replaces top security official

Storm Nelson is set to batter the UK

Exact date Storm Nelson to batter Brits with 641-mile wall of rain and strong winds ahead of Easter weekend

Cambridge Council rule that hated Prince Philip statue must be pulled down

'Worst piece of artwork ever:' Hated 13ft statue of Prince Philip to be torn down

Indonesia election

Indonesia’s top court hears election appeals of losing candidates

Germany Bus Accident

At least five killed in German bus accident

Latest News

See more Latest News

New ships

Taiwan commissions two new navy ships amid rising threat from China

Sewage spills increased markedly last year

Sewage spills into rivers and seas double in 2023 to reach worst on record

Aldi is looking to open dozens of new stores as part of an expansion (PIC Aldi on Wirral)

Aldi to open 35 new stores this year in huge expansion - first locations revealed

Brussels protest

Farmers in tractors block Brussels in EU policies protest

Macron flies a drone

French and Brazilian leaders announce investment plan for Amazon rainforest

Members of the Cambridge crew throw their cox Jasper Parish into the water as they celebrate the winning of the men s boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames

'Don't throw the cox into the Thames', Boat Race crews warned, as high levels of E-Coli found in the water
UK supermarket shelves filled with Cadbury Easter Eggs. The assortment includes Cadury Flake, Twirl Creme egg and mini Eggs

You must be yolk-ing! Doctor warns against eating chocolate Easter eggs in one go

Rubble in Lebanon

Seven Lebanese and an Israeli killed in exchange of fire along border

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs has said he's the victim of a 'witch hunt' as he slams the police raids on his properties

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs breaks silence following police raids in sex trafficking investigation

Thai pride parade

Thai parliament approves bill to legalise same-sex marriage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit