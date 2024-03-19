Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

19 March 2024, 00:20 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 01:12

Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site
Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's profiles on the official Buckingham Palace website have been 'downgraded'.

The pair stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, with them also moving from the UK to the US.

Their separate profiles have since remained up on the Buckingham Palace website alongside the rest of the royal family.

However, on Monday, Harry and Meghan's pictures and biographies briefly vanished completely off the site.

They then reappeared half an hour later in a joint biography at the bottom of the page.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Picture: Alamy

Their entry is now much shorter, with it including the fact they stepped back as working royals four years ago.

Harry's original profile highlighted that he was fifth in line to the throne and was the son of King Charles.

There was one sub-section titled 'Supporting the Monarch', which showed his work for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Meghan's page had details on her acting career as well as her charity work.

The joint page now shows a picture of the pair grinning on the beach together in South Africa, with them becoming the only married members of the family to not have their own profiles.

It comes after the pair launched their Sussex.com website last month, which is also linked on their page.

Prince Andrew's biography has also been significantly cut down on the website.

It now begins with information on him being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages and no longer having public duties.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the changes but said that there are updates to the website design and content from "time to time".

