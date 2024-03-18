Smiling Kate spotted on shopping trip with William as she continues recovery from surgery

Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A smiling Kate has been spotted on a shopping trip with William as she continues to recover from surgery.

The Princess of Wales was seen visiting a farm shop, with footage showing her carrying bags of shopping into the car park.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over her health and whereabouts after she stepped down from public duties while recovering from abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to return to public engagements until Easter, after having had the operation on January 17.

Kate was seen dressed in leggings and a hoodie in the clip shared with the Sun.

A witness who spotted the couple earlier told the paper: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well."

Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not with them.

This story is being updated