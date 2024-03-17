Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At the annual St Patrick's Day parade, Kate was replaced by Lady Ghika, the wife of Lieutenant Colonel Major General Sir Christopher Ghika.

The ceremony in Aldershot saw the military wife present a shamrock to Seamus, the Irish Guard's mascot and dog, as is tradition.

Read More: 'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage

Mother-of-three Kate is still recovering from her medical treatment at home at Adelaide Cottage - and the Irish Guards raised their hats for her during a clip posted on social media.

Kate, who serves as Colonel of the Irish Guard, spoke last year at the ceremony about her pride at being given the role.

Last year, Kate said: '" really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel.

The ceremony in Aldershot saw the military wife present a shamrock to Seamus, the Irish Guard's mascot and dog, as is tradition. Picture: Alamy

"I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

Kate's husband William said that being Colonel of the Irish Guards previously was one of the "great honours of my life".

The latest missed event comes a day after Kate's friends suggested the next time she appears publicly more information about her condition will be shared.

The Princess's time out of the public eye has resulted in wild speculation on social media.

The friend also said that Kate and husband William are 'shaken' after the speculation also took the form of wild rumours about the state of their marriage.

The future queen underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

The future queen underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Those close to Kate and William, Prince of Wales, say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the newspaper: "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."