Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

By Chay Quinn

The King of the Netherlands has made a cruel joke at the expense of the recovering Princess of Wales after her Photoshop storm this week.

King Willem-Alexander was on a royal visit to the city of Zutphen on Friday when a young girl complimented a photograph of the entire Dutch royal family.

Replying, the Dutch royal said: "Really? At least I didn't Photoshop it."

The joke landed with the watching crowds who laughed along with the jibe at the beleaguered Princess of Wales.

A royal storm brewed this week after Kate admitted to poorly editing her Mothers' Day photograph with her children.

The photo has led to an ever-growing wave of speculation over her health and marriage to Prince William online.

The issue, dubbed Kategate by some, has dominated news and led to humiliation of the Royal Family abroad - as US comics and international newspapers poked fun at the manipulated photograph.

Kate was forced to apologise for the edits after public pressure over apparent manipulation led to the image being pulled by major photo agencies.

The princess is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter - following major planned abdominal surgery and a long period of recuperation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, apologized today for this official image that was apparently manipulated before being released by the palace on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Family are experiencing a torrid time of late - with the latest storm brewing as King Charles battles an undisclosed type of cancer and remains sidelined from public appearances during treatment.