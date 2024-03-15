Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

15 March 2024, 22:10

Kategate
The King of the Netherlands has made a cruel joke at the expense of the recovering Princess of Wales after her Photoshop storm this week. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The King of the Netherlands has made a cruel joke at the expense of the recovering Princess of Wales after her Photoshop storm this week.

King Willem-Alexander was on a royal visit to the city of Zutphen on Friday when a young girl complimented a photograph of the entire Dutch royal family.

Replying, the Dutch royal said: "Really? At least I didn't Photoshop it."

The joke landed with the watching crowds who laughed along with the jibe at the beleaguered Princess of Wales.

Kate and King Willem-Alexander
The King of the Netherlands has made a cruel joke at the expense of the recovering Princess of Wales after her Photoshop storm this week. Picture: Alamy

A royal storm brewed this week after Kate admitted to poorly editing her Mothers' Day photograph with her children.

The photo has led to an ever-growing wave of speculation over her health and marriage to Prince William online.

The issue, dubbed Kategate by some, has dominated news and led to humiliation of the Royal Family abroad - as US comics and international newspapers poked fun at the manipulated photograph.

Kate was forced to apologise for the edits after public pressure over apparent manipulation led to the image being pulled by major photo agencies.

The princess is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter - following major planned abdominal surgery and a long period of recuperation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, apologized today for this official image that was apparently manipulated before being released by the palace on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, apologized today for this official image that was apparently manipulated before being released by the palace on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Family are experiencing a torrid time of late - with the latest storm brewing as King Charles battles an undisclosed type of cancer and remains sidelined from public appearances during treatment.

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

