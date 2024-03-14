'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The Prince of Wales praised Kate's creativity while on a visit to a youth group in London.

While decorating biscuits with children in Shepard's Bush, West London, Prince William sang the future queen's praises, saying: "My wife is the arty one".

The sweet interaction between William and the children took place at the £12 million WEST centre, which stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together.

WEST was named by the children and officially opens in April.

Whilst decorating biscuits with children in Shepard's Bush, West London, Prince William sang the future queen's praises.
As well as showcasing his creative side, the future king played pool and basketball with the children and teenagers, before joining a group of. young people working on a mental health project.

Speaking to the teenagers, William asked: "How much time do you spend on your phone a day," before adding with a chuckle, "We can all be honest about this".

William returned to the topic later on in the day when decorating biscuits.

"Grown-ups are guilty of it too. We['ve] got to be better on our phones too... We spend ages on our phones".

As well as showcasing his creative side, the future king played pool and basketball with the children and teenagers.
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

The Princess publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing the family portrait taken by her husband.

The image, featuring Kate surrounded by Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, was taken down by multiple agencies.

The controversy came with speculation about Kate's heath.
Kensington Palace has said they will not release the original image.

The controversy came with speculation about Kate's heath, since spending time in the hospital after a planned operation in January. Details of her condition have not been disclosed.

Kensington Palace has said previously that it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished for her medical information to remain private.

