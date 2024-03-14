Prince William puts Kate picture row behind him as he plays basketball on visit to youth charity

Prince William plays basketball on visit to youth centre. Picture: alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince William put the fiasco over Kate's Mother’s Day photo to one side today as he visited the opening of a youth charity in London.

The Prince of Wales visited the OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham.

William and Harry will later both take part separately at a ceremony saying tribute to their late mother at the Diana Legacy Award.

William will attend the Science Museum event in person and Harry will later join a video call with 20 award winners but only after William has left the ceremony.

The appearance comes as the royals try to put behind them the fallout from Kate's Mother's Day photo.

William and Kate are facing intense scrutiny after the Princess publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing a family portrait taken by her husband and released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day last Sunday.

Prince William celebrates with young people after he threw a basket during his visit to WEST, the new OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham in London. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the royal brothers have continued to distance themselves from each other in recent months.

The pair did not meet when Harry spent time with the King at Clarence House following news of his cancer diagnosis last month.

In an interview with a US breakfast TV show, Harry said "I love my family" and that he was "grateful" to be able to spend around 45 minutes with Charles when he flew back to the UK.

Harry published his controversial memoir Spare last year, in which he accused William of pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince of Wales shoots a basket on a charity visit. Picture: Alamy

It was also claimed William teased Harry about his panic attacks.

Further tensions between the royal brothers can be traced back to the early period of Harry's relationship with wife Meghan, when his then fiancee had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to their wedding.

The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess's belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Both William and Harry presented the inaugural legacy awards at St James' Palace in 2017.

Kat'e controversial Mother's Day photo with her children. Picture: social media

Dr Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, told The Times: "It's a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex - particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year."

While a spokesman for the award told The Telegraph that Harry will be a "key part" of the celebration.

"He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients, virtually, on the evening of the awards to celebrate their accomplishments," he said.