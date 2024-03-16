Princess Kate 'could reveal health details at next public engagement' - with new family photo too

16 March 2024, 20:50 | Updated: 16 March 2024, 20:54

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.
The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate's friends suggested the next time she appears publicly will see more information about her condition shared - after a vacuum created wild speculation on social media.

The future queen underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Read More: Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Those close to Kate and William, Prince of Wales, say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the newspaper: "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."

Kate, Princess of Wales
Those close to Kate and William, Prince of Wales, say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17. Picture: Alamy

A friend reportedly said: "They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."

William will also take time away from public duties during their children's Easter holiday, the newspaper reported.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic - the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate - for planned abdominal surgery.

She left the hospital on January 29 - almost two weeks later - and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Details of the princess's condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The Sunday Times also reported that the couple intend to continue releasing photographs marking their children's birthdays after Kate's apology for the manipulated family picture issued by Kensington Palace last week on Mother's Day.

THE LONDON CLINIC, DEVONSHIRE PLACE, LONDON.
Kate was admitted to the London Clinic - the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate - for planned abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

It was withdrawn with a "Kill" notice by international picture agencies and the UK's PA news agency.

Kate said sorry with a statement on social media which read: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

"I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Despite calls for the original to be published, Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the unedited photograph taken by William of Kate and her children.

The Palace faced growing pressure over the debacle with the controversy branded damaging to the public's trust in the royal family.

Non Exclusive: The Princess of Wales has apologised 'for any confusion' after she said she edited a Mother's Day photograph of her and her children. H
Despite calls for the original to be published, Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the unedited photograph taken by William of Kate and her children. Picture: Alamy

Concerns were raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte's sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt, with other speculation including the positioning of Kate's zip.

Prince Louis turns six on April 23 and sources close to the couple told The Sunday Times no "firm decision" has been taken yet on whether Kate will be behind the camera.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian city of Odesa because of a missile threat from Russia.

Defence Sec forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

Pennsylvania-Shootings

Suspect barricades himself inside home with hostages after deadly shootings

Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

Earl Spencer says he and Diana were abused by nanny in latest reveal from bombshell memoir

St Patricks Day in Chicago

US parades cap St Patrick’s Day celebrations – a little early

Police in Philadelphia

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor.

'It's been a difficult week': Diane Abbott thanks marchers who joined allies at anti-hate protest after Tory donor row

Russia Ukraine

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling leaves two people dead in border city

St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle

Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school

Ang Phula Sherpa, Dr Beck Weathers & David Breashears attending the “Everest” American Premiere held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Everest filmmaker David Breashears dies aged 68

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route

Tom Cruise reportedly has helicopters on standby to help Mission: Impossible cast and crew avoid the M25 closure traffic.

Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set

Sainsbury's and Tesco have both reported technical issues.

Sainsbury's and Tesco restore some services after both supermarkets hit with major outages on the same day

India Navy

Indian navy intercepts bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates

Russia Election

Russians cast ballots on second day of election to extend Putin’s rule

The M25 has been closed until Monday in the first ever daytime closure.

Traffic chaos begins as M25 shuts for first time with councillor warning gridlock could send village into ‘lockdown’

Box Duran Health

Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Elections

India announces multi-phase general elections starting on April 19

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas expected to restart

Vaughan Gething has been confirmed as the next first minister of Wales.

Vaughan Gething to become Wales' next first minister after winning Labour leadership contest
Lindsay Sandiford has been given hope of freedom after more than 10 years in an Indonesian prison.

British grandmother on death row in Bali for more than 10 years for drug smuggling given ‘one final hope of escape'
The supermarket chain has said it will not be able to fulfil the majority of online deliveries today.

Sainsbury's hit by 'technical issue' as supermarket warns 'majority' of customers will not receive online deliveries
Boeing Airplane Missing Panel

Boeing 737-800 plane lands safely with missing panel

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway briefing officers following the incidents.

Urgent manhunt launched for crossbow suspect after two 'linked' attacks in east London

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump aide asks court to keep him out of jail during contempt conviction appeal

Cara Delevingne says "her heart is broken" after a massive blaze wrecked the British model's LA home.

'My heart is broken': Cara Delevingne's plush LA home goes up in flames as model stars in West End show
Maine Shooting

Police had cause to take Maine mass killer’s guns before attack – report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit