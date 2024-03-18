Kate's return? Princess could take part in traditional Easter Sunday walk to church with family

Kate may return to royal duties with the traditional Easter family walk. Picture: alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Princess Kate could make a return to public eye on Easter Sunday when she could join the rest of the royal family in a traditional walk to church.

The Princess of Wales has not ruled out attending the service and also discussing her recovery with any well-wishers while on the engagement.

Kensington Palace said when the Princess underwent abdominal surgery on January 17 that she would recuperate in private, at home, until after Easter.

She is not expected to return to public engagements until the week beginning April 15 at the earliest. The family begins a three-week break for the Easter holidays on March 22. The children return to school on April 17.

Kate's last public appearance with the rest of the family on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

However, the Princess has made no final decision about whether she might join her family at the annual Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

It is traditional for the Royal Family to attend an Easter Service, with them attending one at Windsor last year. An appearance would mark the first time she has officially been seen in public since Christmas Day.

But a palace source noted there had been "no confirmation either way" that Kate would join her family for the service, the Telegraph reported.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that it is her own private medical information and will therefore be a matter entirely for her.

The mother-of-three is aware of the pressure she will be under when she returns to work, not least following her admission that she edited a family photograph before it was released.

Kate's Mother's Day photo. Picture: social media

It had been intended to reassure the public and put to bed scurrilous internet rumours about her health. However, when it emerged the picture had been edited it fuelled a fresh wave of online speculation.

On Saturday, Kate made a trip to her favourite farm shop in Windsor where onlookers said she looked “happy, relaxed and

Then on Sunday, Kate and William spent the morning watching children George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, take part in sports.