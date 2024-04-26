British man left fighting for life after being attacked by shark just metres from the shore at Tobago beach

A British man has been attacked by a shark in Tobago. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A British tourist has been left fighting for his life after being attacked by a shark in the south-eastern Caribbean.

The man, 64, was rushed to hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit following the attack, according to officials.

He sustained injuries to his left hand, left thigh and stomach during the attack on Thursday morning, The Mirror reports.

It is believed he was attacked by a bull shark about eight to 10 feet long and two feet wide, according to local media.

The attack occurred at Turtle Beach along Great Courland Bay.

He had reportedly ventured into the water near the island’s Starfish Hotel.

Several beaches along the north-western coast of Tobago have been closed following the incident.

Officials said the closures will allow the Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries to investigate the incident and "neutralise the shark threat, if possible".

The government said in a statement that shark sightings were reported in the Grafton area and the Buccoo Reef Marine Park.

Last year, there were 69 unprovoked attacks and 22 provoked bites worldwide, along with 14 fatalities, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.