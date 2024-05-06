Emily Blunt says kissing some male co-stars made her want to throw up

Emily Blunt has revealed that kisses with some of her male co-stars have made her want to be sick. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Emily Blunt has revealed that kisses with some of her male co-stars have made her want to be sick.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Oscar-nominated actress, known for The Devil Wears Prada and The Young Victoria, said she has been less than enthusiastic about kissing some of her fellow actors on screen.

Blunt, 41, said she has even felt like throwing up after enduring some of her on-screen embraces.

“I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it,” she told radio presenter Howard Stern.

Asked by Stern whether she ever "wanted to throw up" after kissing her acting partner, she replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Fall Guy', April 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’

Read More: The Fizz star Mike Nolan reveals he is leaving Eurovision-winning band after 43 years due to 'personal reasons'

The London-born actress even revealed she has developed some techniques for the more passionate scenes with other actors she is not attracted to and tries to create “chemistry”.

“I think my feeling is I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something – one thing. Even if it’s one thing," she told Stern.

“It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random.

"But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that."

She continued: “I have had chemistry with people. I have not had a good time working with them. It’s sometimes a strange thing.

"Sometimes you can really, really like someone and you can be pals if you have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate on screen.

“And chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it’s not.

“And you can manufacture it. I’ve been doing this long enough. I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

Blunt did not go as far as revealing which co-stars she had not liked kissing. She did however say she enjoyed working with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.

Blunt is currently on a press tour for her movie The Fall Guy starring opposite Ryan Gosling - whom she said she shared a genuine connection and predating friendship before filming.

Blunt is married to actor and director John Krasinski. Both started together in A Quiet Place, which was directed by Krasinski - who is also known for playing Jim in the US version of The Office.

She is also the niece of MP Crispin Blunt who now sits in the House of Commons as an independent after having the Conservative Party whip removed from him following his arrest on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances in October last year. After identifying himself as having been detained, Blunt was released under investigation last month.