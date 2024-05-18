Hundreds of swimmers turn out at lakes across the UK to protest sewage being pumped into British waterways

18 May 2024, 12:19

Protesters at Shepperton Lake
Protesters at Shepperton Lake. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated at lakes across the UK on Saturday to raise concerns about the state of the UK's water.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At some 30 protests, organised by Surfers against Sewage, people swam out into the water in protective clothing.

One demonstration, at Shepperton Lake in Surrey, saw at least 200 people turn out.

It comes amid widespread concerns about the UK's water being contaminated by sewage. LBC revealed earlier this week that a hidden network of up to 10,000 unmonitored sewage pipes across the country could be driving the pollution crisis.

Meanwhile in Devon, a suspected manure leak into a water pipe has led to hundreds of people getting ill with an intestinal parasite.

Read more: Up to 10,000 hidden sewage pipes could be fuelling fivefold increase in fish deaths

Read more: MP says 'heads will roll' over Devon water parasite crisis, as confirmed cryptosporidium cases double

Protesters at Shepperton Lake
Protesters at Shepperton Lake. Picture: LBC

One protester at the Shepperton Lake protest told LBC: "I'm just horrified when you think that all of these water companies are paying out massive profits to themselves. And then ordinary citizens are having to boil water and getting ill.

"It just feels so wrong... really, in this day and age, we shouldn't be having these kinds of problems.

"So it needs investment needs attention. I think the water should be kept clean and it's so important to be able to do this for your mental health and swimming...

"Why can't it be separated and why should it be flushed into the lakes?"

Caller Louise on the contaminated water warning in Devon

Surfers against Sewage said: "Our ocean is under threat. Water companies are forcing our rivers and seas into a critical state by continuing to dump a toxic chemical cocktail of untreated sewage straight into waterways.

"And for far too long, regulators and Governments have let them get away with it. Not only are they destroying ecosystems, they are putting human health at risk. And we’re sick of it."

On Wednesday, Tim Harris, who spent nearly two decades as a scientific advisor at one of the UK’s biggest water companies, United Utilities, and now heads the consultancy TH Environmental, told LBC that water companies have significantly underestimated the number of pipes in operation across the UK.

According to his estimates, the true number could be 50% higher than the 22,000 overflows currently acknowledged by the government.

The protesters at Shepperton Lake
The protesters at Shepperton Lake. Picture: LBC

Mr Harris, who separately provides technical expertise for the charity Rivers Trust, said: “Some water companies might be a bit better than others, but the majority of them still have unknowns out there.

“This is mainly because of the poor record-keeping of the companies that were amalgamated to create the companies that we know now. There are potentially approximately between 20-50% extra outfalls than what [the water companies] are stating and what they are monitoring.”

LBC also revealed this week that there had been a fivefold increase in the number of fish killed where river pollution has potentially been a contributory factor, according to data from the Environment Agency.

Figures obtained through an Environmental Information Request showed that the number of fish killed where water pollution was detected rose to over 216,000 in the financial year 2023/24 - up from 42,070 in 2022/23.

Protesters at Shepperton Lake
Protesters at Shepperton Lake. Picture: LBC

Whilst other factors such as climate change is likely to be having an impact on the number of fish killed, LBC’s data is one of the clearest indications yet of the effect of river pollution on aquatic life.

Meanwhile an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in Devon this week, caused by the waterborne parasite cryptosporidiosis, was likely sparked by a faulty water pipe operated by South West Water.

Dozens of cases have been confirmed, with hundreds more people reporting symptoms. A school has had to close and several businesses have been affected.

Anthony Mangnall, the MP for Totnes and South Devon, told LBC News' Chris Gold, said "heads will roll" but that it was "more important to get the system back up and running" first.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia

French authorities report sixth death in New Caledonia violence

Climate activists lie on an access road for runways at Munich Airport

Climate protesters close Munich Airport after gluing themselves to runway

Policemen guard the area as a convoy brings the suspect in shooting of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, to court in Pezinok

Man accused of trying to kill Slovak prime minister makes first court appearance

Climate activists have glued themselves to an airport runway

Chaos as climate activists glue themselves to runway of major airport, causing dozens of flight cancellations

An auto-rickshaw driver drinks water as he takes a break in New Delhi, India

New Delhi on high alert as parts of northern India scorched by extreme heat

The vicar was at St John the Baptist church in Sedlescombe

Former Church of England vicar in his 80s charged with raping boy

Donald Trump

‘Best president for gun owners’ Trump to address National Rifle Association

File photo of gunman in the Bamyan province of Afghanistan, where the shooting took place

Three Spanish tourists shot dead in Afghanistan, with at least one more injured after gunmen open fire

Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages killed at October 7 music festival recovered in Gaza

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles

A member of the LGBTQ+ community holds up a sign with a message that reads 'Nothing to cure', during a protest in Lima, Peru

Protests in Peru against classification of gender identities as ‘mental illness’

Girls Aloud reunited for the first time in 11 years to pay tribute to Sarah Harding

Tears for Sarah Harding: fans pay tribute as Girls Aloud reunite for first time in 11 years

Cases of cryptosporidiosis have doubled

MP says 'heads will roll' over Devon water parasite crisis, as confirmed cryptosporidium cases double

Exclusive
Vera and Dan

'Why I’m taking my security into my own hands’: Brits buy guard dogs and doorbell cameras as crime concerns soar

Yvette Fielding said that Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her

Yvette Fielding claims Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her while she was hosting Blue Peter as a teenager

Rachel Reeves has said that rent caps could be allowed to be set

Labour 'could allow rent caps', Rachel Reeves says - but shadow chancellor warned that 'landlords would leave in droves'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justice Department Boeing Explainer

Boeing shareholders approve chief’s compensation as company faces investigations

Shani Louk (left), Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila.

'No father would want to hear this': Shani Louk's family speak out after Nova festival victim's body discovered in Gaza
Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, given one last chance to see baby after being found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys
Steve Buscemi

Man charged over random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

Obit Dabney Coleman

Actor Dabney Coleman, who specialised in curmudgeons, dies aged 92

David DePape, 44, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US.

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler 'in shock' after being arrested as he reveals he warmed up for US PGA in jail cell
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Manchester Pride says its survey has found 45% of LGBTQ+ people in Greater Manchester are calling for more action to tackle hate crimes.

'Nearly half' of LGBTQ+ people calling for more action to tackle hate crimes, survey reveals
Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who faces deportation over October 7 comments insists she was not referring to Hamas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit