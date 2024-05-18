Local MP says 'heads will roll' over Devon water parasite crisis, as confirmed cryptosporidium cases double

By Kit Heren

A Devon MP has said that "those who are responsible" for the local water crisis are "held to account."

Anthony Mangnall, the MP for Totnes and South Devon, where there has been a cryptosporidiosis outbreak, said "heads will roll" but that it was "more important to get the system back up and running" first.

Confirmed cases of cryptosporidiosis, which is caused by the microscopic parasite cryptosporidium, have more than doubled since Thursday. More than 100 further people have reported similar symptoms.

The parasite is likely to have got into the local water supply through a faulty valve. Water company South West Water (SWW) has since apologised, with 16,000 people warned to boil their water before using it.

Mr Mangnall said that the crisis response has been "scaled up".

Speaking to LBC News, he said: "This is such a serious matter that yes, I think heads are going to roll over this, but it's more important to get the system back up and running, make sure people have confidence in the network rather than pointing fingers.

"We do the investigation afterwards and we will make sure that those who are responsible are held to account.

"We have a situation report every morning with all the health authorities and organisations and the Secretary of State for Health, Victoria Atkins, has been very active on this as well. We have scaled everything up. We're obviously making sure the resources are there and the local hospitals and facilities, if it were needed.

"Thankfully, it does not seem as though people are going into hospital but it is making sure that people have got access to all the medical resources they need and that has all been scaled up."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that 46 cases of cryptosporidium had now been confirmed in Brixham, up from 22 cases on Thursday, and that it expected more cases.

More suspected cases with similar symptoms are under investigations.

Dr Bayad Nozad, consultant in health protection at UKHSA, said the Government agency was aware of further reports of illness above their confirmed numbers.

He said: "Please do not contact medical services to report cases unless you need urgent clinical care. If your symptoms last longer than seven days, or if you experience more severe symptoms such as blood in your poo, please contact your doctor who may recommend taking a sample for testing.

"Those with symptoms should stay off nursery, school and work for 48hrs since the last episode of illness and anyone with diarrhoea should not go swimming for 14 days after the last episode of illness."

Typical symptoms can include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, dehydration, weight loss and fever, and usually last for about two weeks but can be longer, Dr Nozad said.

News of further confirmed cases comes after a health expert said residents should "expect to see further cases for at least ten days to two weeks".

SWW issued a "boil water notice" for Alston and the Hillhead area of Brixham after water tests showed "small traces" of the parasite, which causes sickness and diarrhoea.

SWW chief customer officer Laura Flowerdew said on Thursday a damaged air pipe in a field containing cattle was a potential source.

Residents are being urged to boil water and let it cool before drinking it, preparing or cooking food or cleaning their teeth, though the company said water can continue to be used as normal for washing, bathing and flushing the toilet.

The disease can be picked up directly from the faeces of another person or animal, from swimming in or drinking contaminated water, or even by eating contaminated food such as unwashed vegetables.