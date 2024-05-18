Paedo teachers who prey on students: Rebecca Joynes joins sick roster of disgraced educators

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail. Picture: Alamy/Police Issue

By Chay Quinn

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail.

After a two week trial at Manchester Crown Court, a jury determined that Rebecca Joynes, 30, had sex with two of her male pupils.

She was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

She wrecked her career and betrayed the innocent of the two children she had sex with - and is now expected to be jailed for her crimes.

Joynes faces a permanent ban from teaching and a battle to see her baby daughter conceived through the crime.

She has joined a notorious list of paedophile teachers who have betrayed their profession to prey upon their students.

Rebecca Joynes

Joynes' crimes began after her Year 11 class bombarded her with comments about how "sexy" she was.

She invited one of the boys back to her luxury flat in Salford Quays where they had sex twice.

Despite being arrested and suspended under investigation for the crime, she started another illicit affair with a pupil and becoming pregnant as a result.

She was finally caught after confessing her pregnancy in a vile love letter to the boy - saying "every inch of you is perfect".

Throughout her trial, Joynes arrived to court with a pink baby bonnet tucked into her waistband - a move that prosecutors claims was a craven attempt to win sympathy.

The court heard that she even went as far as to buy one of the boys a £345 Gucci belt from the Trafford Centre.

One of her victims told police that "sacrificed 18 months for a paedophile".

"She just basically mentally abused me," he added.

Upon her guilty verdict, Jane Wilson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.

"Joynes was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching and safeguarding children. She abused her position to groom and ultimately sexually exploit schoolboys. Her behaviour has had a lasting impact on them.

"The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages sent by Joynes and CCTV footage.

"I would like to thank the victims for supporting the prosecution. Joynes will now face the consequences of her actions."

High school teacher Ieuen Bartlett, 29, was jailed for having sex with a vulnerable girl while her mother was out. Picture: South Wales Police

Ieuan Bartlett

High school teacher Ieuen Bartlett, 29, was jailed for having sex with a vulnerable girl while her mother was out.

Sick Bartlett pressured the girl into sending him naked selfies and snuck into her family home through a side door to avoid a doorbell camera.

He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, including sexual intercourse with the girl.

He admitted the charges after his first trial jury failed to reach a verdict and he was awaiting a retrial.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said, in the previous trial, that Bartlett was the main support for the vulnerable girl in his role as a welfare officer.

Mr Cobbe said: "Mr Bartlett took advantage of his role - he gained her trust and her confidence and for the first few months of getting to know her, he built an ever closer bond with her.

"It's the prosecution's case that he began a sexual relationship with her. This case is about that sexual relationship."

Of one-on-one meetings between them, Mr Cobbe said: "It was that privacy, that isolation that allowed the defendant to build on the bond that he was creating, nurturing with her ultimately causing her to think that he had fallen for her and that she was in a loving relationship with him."

The girl told Cardiff Crown Court that she and Bartlett had performed sex acts on each other and had full sex during the school term.

Bartlett was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on May 3.

Kandace Barber, a teaching assistant, was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after having sex with a 15-year-old in a field. Picture: Police Issue

Kandace Barber

Kandace Barber, a teaching assistant, was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after having sex with a 15-year-old in a field.

Barber groomed her victim by sending him topless photos and videos of herself performing a sexual act.

The sordid crimes began in 2018 after Barber took the boy's phone number and then eventually took the victim to a field in October of that year for sex in the secluded spot.

After the crime, she continued to text the boy, saying: "You cannot make me blush when I am teaching now, poker face."

She was caught out after a topless picture she had sent the victim circulated online and was eventually passed to her head teacher.

Recorder Bal Dhaliwal said Barber had "acted in gross breach of trust" and had taken "advantage of a child in your care and groomed him for your own sexual gratification".

She has been released from prison and is beginning to rebuild her life, reports claimed earlier this year.

Barber is now free after serving half her jail term and plans to start rebuilding her life with her three children, MailOnline revealed earlier this year.

Substitute teacher Fatinah Hossain was jailed for five years and four months in 2021 after her admitting sexual activity with a boy in a position of trust. Picture: Sussex Police

Fatinah Hossain

Substitute teacher Fatinah Hossain was jailed for five years and four months in 2021 after her admitting sexual activity with a boy in a position of trust.

She was also accused of using fake social media accounts to harass her victim's family and try to bribe the boy into dropping the charges.

Sick Hossain also faked a pregnancy to try and manipulate the boy when he was trying to end the relationship.

She now must register as a sex offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm prevention Order for 10 years.

Judge Jeremy Gold told Hossain that her crimes were "relentless, wide-ranging and malicious following the persistent nature of penetrative (sexual) activity over time".

Ryan Fisher

Scottish teacher Ryan Fisher, 29, was convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl while teaching at Prestwick Academy in Ayrshire.

He said in retrieved text that he was "like a Jimmy Savile" and had sex with the girl in his home in Troon.

He also had sex with her in the wasteland beside the town's rugby club between October 2013 and March 2015.

Fisher even argued that the age of consent should be lowered in messages to his victim.

He later met another pupil in a bar and texted the girl to say: "She's legal, she's 17 ha ha ha. But I'd still get sacked."

"I'm not suggesting it's right for a teacher to f*** a student - it's not - but that annoys me.

"It's not a joke when you're going through it. Nobody can understand what it's like."

The paedophile was convicted at trial in 2019 of having unlawful sex, breaching a position of trust and sending explicit communications for sexual gratification.