How maths teacher Rebecca Joynes ruined her ‘dream career’ as she’s found guilty of sex with two schoolboys

17 May 2024, 17:37

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys
Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys. Picture: Alamy/Greater Manchester Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A teacher has been found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail - here’s what we know about her.

Joynes, 30, previously told the jury that she had ruined her 'dream job' with her 'mistakes', but was found guilty on multiple counts on Friday.

Known as Becky, she is believed to have enjoyed a stable and supportive upbringing with her parents, who attended each day of the trial this month.

She was pictured arriving arm-in-arm with her father at one of the trial dates earlier this week.

Joynes is a former cheerleader who was raised in a £500,000 semi-detached house in the Wirral town of Heswall.

She attended Pensby High School, which sports the motto ‘Care, respect, inspire’.

Her parents, Stuart, 54, and Mel, 55, launched a successful tea room business, Isabelles, over 10 years ago. Both Joynes and her younger sister worked at times at the family business.

Rebecca Joynes was found guilty on Friday.
Rebecca Joynes was found guilty on Friday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

She studied for a degree in sport and exercise across the Mersey estuary at Liverpool John Moores University.

It was at university where she joined the cheerleading club and later decided to pursue a career teaching maths, according to reports.

She then completed a two-year programme with Teach First, a charity aimed at tackling 'educational disadvantage' as well as a postgraduate course in teaching maths.

Aged 24, she landed a full-time job at a school in Greater Manchester in 2018 - unnamed to protect the identity of her victims who have lifelong anonymity.

A childhood friend said Joynes was “always very quiet”, adding they were “shocked and very upset” for her family, the MailOnline reports.

They said: “I would never have thought she would be capable of something like this.”

Another person who knew Joynes at West Kirby Gymnastics Club told The Times: “She was a quiet and polite girl who never caused any trouble.”

Joynes is facing jail when she is sentenced in July
Joynes is facing jail when she is sentenced in July. Picture: Alamy

Joynes was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend from the age of 15, before they broke up nine years later - before the pandemic.

During her trial, Joynes said she felt ‘lonely’ following the breakdown of their relationship and the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

She groomed one boy, 15, with a £345 Gucci belt and slept with him twice at her Salford flat.

She then had sex with a 16-year-old boy on 30 different occasions before having a baby with him while she was out on bail.

She was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust at Manchester Crown Court today after a trial lasting two weeks.

She will be sentenced on July 4.

She groomed Boy A by text after targeting him in her maths class - giving the boy, 15, the first ten digits of her phone number and asking him to guess the last one.

After texting each other she asked him if he wanted to meet up.

The pair went on to have sex twice at her flat. Boy A told her: “I hope to God you don’t get pregnant.”

Police began an investigation in October 2021 and she was arrested and bailed on the condition she did not contact any child under 18.

But she went on to contact Boy B who was also aged just 15.

She sent him a note that read: “Every inch of you is perfect and you are all I ever dream about.”

They went on to have sex multiple times.

She had a baby with the boy but the girl was taken from her after an emergency court hearing and the child is now in the care of the boy’s teenage father.

The families of Boy A and Boy B were in court to hear the verdicts and some burst into tears and audibly gasped.

Read more: Ten key moments in trial of teacher Rebecca Joynes accused of having sex with two teenage pupils

Read more: Teacher accused of having sex with pupil told him 'every inch of you is perfect' and he was 'all I ever dream about'

Joynes arrived at court with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers last week.
Joynes arrived at court with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers last week. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Joynes has been granted bail until her sentencing.

Judge Kate Cornell said: “You know you must be here at court for sentence, and have to serve whatever sentence I pass.

"On the understanding that you realise that, I am prepared to grant you bail on the same conditions. You must see probation before sentencing."

“There is a baby involved here who has done nothing wrong - you must be under no illusions on what is going to happen. Bail can be granted on the same conditions as before,” she added.

Joynes began crying as she was granted bail.

Jane Wilson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.

“Joynes was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching and safeguarding children. She abused her position to groom and ultimately sexually exploit schoolboys. Her behaviour has had a lasting impact on them.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages sent by Joynes and CCTV footage.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the prosecution. Joynes will now face the consequences of her actions.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages killed at October 7 music festival recovered in Gaza

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

Max the cat on a wall

Max the friendly cat awarded honorary degree by US university

Shani Louk, Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages, including Shani Louk kidnapped at Nova music festival, recovered by Israel in Gaza

Damaged buildings in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in Houston

Houston power outages could last weeks as fatal storms cause widespread damage

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

PC Perry Lathwood found guilty of assault for manhandling woman on bus

Met officer who 'manhandled' and wrongly arrested mother over bus fare guilty of assault

Heathrow staff have announced strike dates for the back end of half term.

Travel chaos ahead for Brits as Border Force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport during half term

South Africa Building Collapse

South Africa ends rescue efforts at building that collapsed killing 33 people

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells top UN court it is doing all it can to protect civilians in Gaza

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovak prime minister still in serious condition after operation, say officials

China Russia

Putin says Russia wants buffer zone in Kharkiv but has no plans to capture city

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin funeral after Hainault sword attack victim died walking to school

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin after Hainault sword attack victim killed walking to school

Cyprus EU Migration Syria

Eight EU members say Syria should be reassessed for voluntary refugee returns

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Putin concludes trip to China by emphasising its ties to Russia

The ONS has released the latest data on the most popular baby names in England and Wales.

Revealed: Britain's most popular baby names and it's bad news for Cliffords and Normans - with full list of top 100

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Who is Scottie Scheffler and why has he been arrested?

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, guilty of having sex with two schoolboys and having a baby with one of them
Russia Ukraine War

Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea cuts power in Sevastopol

France New Caledonia Unrest

Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

Turkey Erdogan Generals

Turkey’s Erdogan pardons elderly generals imprisoned over 1997 ‘postmodern coup’

Vatican Apparitions

Vatican renews process for evaluating ‘visions’ of Virgin Mary to combat hoaxers

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler charged with assaulting police officer outside US PGA Championship
Greggs is set to open eight new stores in the coming weeks.

Greggs to open new stores across the UK in just weeks - is your area on the list?

Scrapping VAR

Scrapping VAR is the stupidest thing the Premier League could do - here's why

The shoplifter was jailed

Shoplifter shoves over elderly women as he steals meat from supermarket, before assaulting female police officers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit