Teacher accused of having sex with pupil told him 'every inch of you is perfect' and he was 'all I ever dream about'

14 May 2024, 19:56 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 20:00

Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup. Picture: Alamy/Bruce Adams/Daily Mail

By Christian Oliver

A teacher accused of having sex with schoolboys told one pupil 'every inch of you is perfect' and 'you are all I ever dream about', a court has heard.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust. She denies all allegations.

The accusations relate to her relationship with two students - identified as Boy A and Boy B - whilst a teacher at a Greater Manchester School, including one whom she fell pregnant with while awaiting trial on bail.

Speaking in court today Joynes said she sent a letter to Boy B, saying: "Every inch of you is perfect. You are all I ever dream about."

Joynes told the court that she was "I was in love with him" and "pregnant with his child" in the year after he left school.

It comes as Joynes told the jury today that she had ruined her "dream job" with her "mistakes" - but maintained she did not have sex with the teenage pupils.

Joynes arrived at court with her father on Monday. Picture: Alamy

She did accept she had broken safeguarding rules as a teacher by being in contact with the boys on Snapchat and then having them back at her apartment in Salford Quays.

She was already suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with Boy A, 15, when she allegedly took the virginity of Boy B, 16, who she later became pregnant by.

Joynes denies any sexual activity took place with boy A, whose semen was recovered from her bedsheets and that the relationship with boy B only began after he had left school and she had lost her job as a teacher, so no legal offence was committed as she was no longer in a position of trust.

Prosecutor Joe Allman pointed out "similarities" in both cases: both boys were 15 when she began taking each one into her flat and both had been communicating with her on Snapchat. He noted that messages are deleted on Snapchat and are not recoverable by police.

In both cases, the activity was a secret from their parents and they both flirted with her, Boy A, calling her "sexy" and boy B, sending her a message saying, "Get your tits out".

"What did you reply?" Mr Allman said.

"Laughing faces," Joynes replied.

Mr Allman said instead of shutting such behaviour down, Joynes gave "ambiguous" responses. "Can we remind ourselves, this is a 15-year-old boy," Mr Allman said.

"I know, yes," Joynes said, maintaining that sex with Boy B only began after he turned 16 and had left school and when she was dismissed as a teacher.

Teacher charged with six counts of sexual activity with two teenagers arrives at court

Joynes has arrived at court with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband on several trial dates. . Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Mr Allman said, "So, even though you have been having boy B around your flat since the age of 15, sex only began within five days of being dismissed?". Joynes confirmed this.

Mr Allman continued: "You did not find him sexy until the point it became legal."

Boy B previously told the jury that while still at school, Joynes straddled and kissed him at her flat, and then on a second occasion, they had full sex when he was still a schoolboy. This was after Joynes had been arrested, suspended from her job and bailed while police investigated allegations of contact with Boy A.

Joynes said Boy B contacted her to see how she was and, as she was lonely, she liked the attention and a friendship grew. They would then go for walks and he would visit her flat, as she preferred staying in her apartment in Salford rather than with her parents on the Wirral.

Joynes said, "Speaking to my family, I had made mistakes, I had basically ruined my chances with my dream job."

Mr Allmans said Joynes had a supportive family, a sister and a best friend back home, but instead chose the company of a 15-year-old boy in Salford.

"How on Earth can that second scenario be a draw for you?" Mr Allman said.

Joynes said: "I was stupid but I did choose that option, obviously I was breaking my bail conditions."

The defendant maintained the relationship only became sexual after she was no longer a teacher but that soured and she claimed Boy B became "controlling".

Mr Allman said: "Let's look at the reality of the situation. You were 29, living in a flat, had a good income, drove an Audi A1. He was a child, you were an adult. He was a pupil, you were a teacher.

"He lived with his mum and dad, they were not supposed to know about your liaisons with him. Who was controlling who?"

Jurors heard Joynes and Boy B rowed and could not decide on whether to keep the baby or have an abortion. Boy B claims he tried to end the relationship but did not know how to, called her a "paedo" and to find someone her own age but claimed emotional pressure came from Joynes to keep their relationship going.

Joynes denies six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust. The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Protests have erupted and a brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament as MPs voted through a divisive "foreign agent" law

Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

