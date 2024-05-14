Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat

Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup. Picture: Alamy/Bruce Adams/Daily Mail

By Jenny Medlicott

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has told a court she felt lonely and “liked” the attention after going through a breakup, but denied having sex with two teenagers.

Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust. She denies all charges.

The allegations relate to her relationship with two students - identified as Boy A and Boy B - whilst a teacher at a Greater Manchester School, including one whom she fell pregnant with while awaiting trial on bail.

On Monday, giving evidence for the first time she told the court she had struggled during Covid restrictions and with the breakdown of a nine-year relationship but maintained she never had sex with two teenage boys.

The teacher had already been suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with Boy A, 15, when she allegedly took the virginity of a second youngster, 16, who she later became pregnant by.

Joynes denies any sexual activity took place, has pleaded not guilty to six charges of sexual activity with two teenagers while she was a teacher and is on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

On Monday, she stood in a witness box with a pink baby’s bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers, which she has brought with her to multiple trial dates, and was asked questions by prosecuting Joe Allman.

Joynes arrived at court with her father on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Allman began his questions, asking if she was trying to get sympathy from the jury with the bonnet.

"No. Definitely not," Joynes said. "I sleep with this every night."

He continued: “When an adult has an inappropriate relationship with a child, of 13, 14, 15, that's the adult's responsibility, nothing to do with the child being provocative, or making the first move, or trying to get the adult's number, is it?"

"No," Joynes replied.

Mr Allman asked: "Did you have a powerful sexual attraction to boys aged 15?"

"Not at all," Joynes said.

Mr Allman said Boy A stayed at her flat, his semen was found on her bed sheets and Boy B went back to her flat and she ended up becoming pregnant by this youngster.

Mr Allman reminded jurors Boy A had lied to his mother to see Joynes who picked him up in her car and took him to the Trafford Centre where she bought him a £350 Gucci belt before going back to her flat in Salford Quays.

"And you say you were not contemplating sex?" Mr Allman said.

"No," replied Joynes.

Mr Allman continued: "Does lying come quickly to you?"

"No. Definitely not," Joynes said.

Joynes has arrived at court with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband on several trial dates. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Joynes previously answered questions from her own barrister Michael O'Brien where she admitted to messaging Boy A over Snapchat and agreeing that he could stay at her flat. She claimed he slept on her sofa, thought, and denied they had sex.

She told the court that she was planning to order some food but Boy A said he was not hungry, claiming he told her: "I think you know what I want to do?"

Joynes continued: "I laughed awkwardly and went to join him on the couch. He asked me how many people I had slept with. I said, probably not as many as you have.

"I thought he wanted something to happen. There was no way that was going to happen. I explained I had been in a nine-year relationship and really struggled with the break-up and I'm not that kind of person.

"I told him nothing sexual was going to happen."

Her defence then asked if there was anything she would change about how she behaved.

She said: "Everything. As a teacher I should never have engaged in any form of contact with a student. I let my guard down. I caved in to the attention he was giving me. I struggled massively over the Covid period. I think I was obviously lonely and I liked the attention at the time, which sounds awful."

Teacher charged with six counts of sexual activity with two teenagers arrives at court

Joynes was arrested in October 2021 after a police investigation into her contact with Boy A. She is then accused of being in a sexual relationship with Boy B while on bail.

She did, however, admit to being in contact with Boy B on Snapchat despite being ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18.

The teacher said she was "curious" about Boy B contacting her on Snapchat and they "opened up" to each other as friends.

"I genuinely believed that he cared," she said - denying any sexual contact before Boy B had left school and only had sex with him after she had been dismissed from her job and no longer a teacher.

Joynes later gave birth to a daughter she had with Boy B.

The cross-examination of Joynes is set to conclude on Tuesday.

The trial continues.