King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William

17 May 2024, 20:41 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 20:49

Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles will make his first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis next month as he visits Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer.

The prince will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

It will come after all three royals attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5.

Read more: King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Read more: King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire. Picture: Alamy

The Buckingham Palace announcement follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties.

Speaking on Thursday, Camilla said he is “getting better” but said he must "behave himself" after packing in five major events in 48 hours this week.

Charles visited Middle Wallop air base in Hampshire to hand over a role with the Army Air Corps to William earlier in the week, hosted his first investiture ceremony since returning to official duties, unveiled his first portrait as king, attended a service honouring the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral and hosted a garden party for 4,000 people from the creative industries.

Meanwhile, Kate is yet to return to her public duties while she undergoes cancer treatment.

She appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis in March and said she had begun chemotherapy.

William gave a positive health update as he toured a hospital on the Isles of Scilly last Friday, saying "she's doing well".

Kate announced her diagnosis in March
Kate announced her diagnosis in March. Picture: Alamy

Other members of the royal family will also mark the D-Day anniversary next month.

On June 5, Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman and attend a reception in Normandy with members of the regiment.

They will also join Normandy veterans at an RBL commemoration service at Bayeux War Cemetery and attend an annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral.

On June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join veterans and their families at the RBL's remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to attend a commemorative event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Manchester Pride says its survey has found 45% of LGBTQ+ people in Greater Manchester are calling for more action to tackle hate crimes.

'Nearly half' of LGBTQ+ people calling for more action to tackle hate crimes, survey reveals

Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who faces deportation over October 7 comments insists she was not referring to Hamas

David DePape

Man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer sentenced to jail

France New Caledonia Unrest

Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages killed at October 7 music festival recovered in Gaza

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

Max the cat on a wall

Max the friendly cat awarded honorary degree by US university

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

How maths teacher Rebecca Joynes ruined her ‘dream career’ as she’s found guilty of sex with two schoolboys

Shani Louk, Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages, including Shani Louk kidnapped at Nova music festival, recovered by Israel in Gaza

Damaged buildings in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in Houston

Houston power outages could last weeks as fatal storms cause widespread damage

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

PC Perry Lathwood found guilty of assault for manhandling woman on bus

Met officer who 'manhandled' and wrongly arrested mother over bus fare guilty of assault

Heathrow staff have announced strike dates for the back end of half term.

Travel chaos ahead for Brits as Border Force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport during half term

South Africa Building Collapse

South Africa ends rescue efforts at building that collapsed killing 33 people

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells top UN court it is doing all it can to protect civilians in Gaza

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovak prime minister still in serious condition after operation, say officials

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Russia

Putin says Russia wants buffer zone in Kharkiv but has no plans to capture city

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin funeral after Hainault sword attack victim died walking to school

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin after Hainault sword attack victim killed walking to school
Cyprus EU Migration Syria

Eight EU members say Syria should be reassessed for voluntary refugee returns

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Putin concludes trip to China by emphasising its ties to Russia

The ONS has released the latest data on the most popular baby names in England and Wales.

Revealed: Britain's most popular baby names and it's bad news for Cliffords and Normans - with full list of top 100
Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Who is Scottie Scheffler and why has he been arrested?

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, guilty of having sex with two schoolboys and having a baby with one of them
Russia Ukraine War

Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea cuts power in Sevastopol

Turkey Erdogan Generals

Turkey’s Erdogan pardons elderly generals imprisoned over 1997 ‘postmodern coup’

Vatican Apparitions

Vatican renews process for evaluating ‘visions’ of Virgin Mary to combat hoaxers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit