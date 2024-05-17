King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William

Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles will make his first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis next month as he visits Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer.

The prince will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

It will come after all three royals attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire. Picture: Alamy

The Buckingham Palace announcement follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties.

Speaking on Thursday, Camilla said he is “getting better” but said he must "behave himself" after packing in five major events in 48 hours this week.

Charles visited Middle Wallop air base in Hampshire to hand over a role with the Army Air Corps to William earlier in the week, hosted his first investiture ceremony since returning to official duties, unveiled his first portrait as king, attended a service honouring the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral and hosted a garden party for 4,000 people from the creative industries.

Meanwhile, Kate is yet to return to her public duties while she undergoes cancer treatment.

She appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis in March and said she had begun chemotherapy.

William gave a positive health update as he toured a hospital on the Isles of Scilly last Friday, saying "she's doing well".

Kate announced her diagnosis in March. Picture: Alamy

Other members of the royal family will also mark the D-Day anniversary next month.

On June 5, Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman and attend a reception in Normandy with members of the regiment.

They will also join Normandy veterans at an RBL commemoration service at Bayeux War Cemetery and attend an annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral.

On June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join veterans and their families at the RBL's remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to attend a commemorative event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.