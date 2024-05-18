Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, the ex-husband of Queen Camilla.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former Weakest Link presenter Robinson, 79, gave a spiky response to a question asking if she was dating the former household guards officer, 84.

The so-called Queen of Mean said: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business," when asked if she was in a relationship with Parker Bowles, who was married to Camilla for 22 years.

Robinson said she had not been dating much previously, adding: "If you don’t drink, you’re not as reckless, are you?”

But she also said she was "a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks."

Read more: Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'

Read more: Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown

Anne Robinson is best known for presenting the Weakest Link. Picture: Alamy

Robinson told Saga magazine: “Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

"If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible is it?"

Asked why dating can be easier for older people, she said experience and age can make people calmer about relationship setbacks.

"You’re much more selective about what you’re going to get into a tizz about," she said.

"Nothing matters that much. You’re not going to change."

Andrew Parker Bowles. Picture: Getty

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship for nearly two years, after meeting at a lunch party.

They have no plans to live together, and live around 30 miles apart.

A friend said the pair also avoid being photographed.

They told the Sun: "Annie proudly tells everyone she is the daughter of a market trader chicken-seller and is as far removed from a toff as could be. Frankly, it beats any storyline The Crown could possibly come up with."

Camilla Parker Bowles and Andrew Parker Bowles in 1994. Picture: Alamy

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973, and they had two children together. They divorced in 1995.

Camilla is said to have found the fact that they were dating amusing, but was supportive of the couple.

Robinson has been married twice before, divorcing both husbands. She has previously said she has no plans to marry a third time.