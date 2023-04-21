Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Camilla's son has insisted that his mother "married Charles for love", adding that there was no "end game" for his mother to take the crown.

Tom Parker Bowles hit back at Prince Harry after he made a series of allegations about the Queen consort in his tell-all memoir Spare.

Harry branded Camilla the "villain", claiming she had "sacrificed him" in order to improve her reputation and accused other palace sources of briefing the press about his wife Meghan.

He also said he and his brother, William, had "begged" their father not to marry Camilla amid concerns she would become their "wicked stepmother".

But Mr Parker Bowles was quick to defend Camilla and her relationship with the King.

He told The News Agents podcast: "I don't care what anyone says — this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

Despite the book escalating tensions among senior royals, Harry confirmed last week that he would be making a fleeting solo visit to the UK for his father's coronation.

Charles' scaled-down ceremony will take place on May 6 - the same day as Harry's son Archie's birthday.

He is expected to skip the King's extended celebrations over the weekend to rush back over to the states to be with Meghan and the children.

Camilla and her son. Picture: Getty

Mr Parker Bowles also addressed potential coronation protests during his interview, saying it was a "free country" and that people had the right to protest if they felt the need to do so.

He continued: "If people protest, people protest. You're allowed to protest.

"We all are allowed to have different views and I think that makes for an interesting and civilised country."

It comes as Just Stop Oil hinted on Thursday that they could protest during the coronation.

Meanwhile, one of Britain's leading anti-monarchy group Republic has also revealed plans to disrupt King Charles' coronation with a protest on the Mall.

Harry's tell-all memoir. Picture: Handout

When asked how his mother would be feeling ahead of the event, Mr Parker Bowles said: "I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical.

"And yes, I think I'd be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes… She's 75, but you know, it's tough to do it.

"But she's never complained. You just do it. Get on with it."