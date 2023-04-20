'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos

Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The son of the Queen Consort Camilla has defended people's right to protest at King Charles' Coronation, saying "we all have different views" and "that makes for an interesting and civilised country".

Anti-monarchy group Republic has already published its plan to disrupt the Coronation with a protest on The Mall, while Just Stop Oil today pledged they will do "whatever is non-violently necessary".

But Mr Parker Bowles did not call for the groups to skip King Charles' Coronation, saying it is their "right" to protest should they wish to do so.

He told The News Agents podcast: "We live in thankfully a free country...if people want to protest that's their right to do so.

"If people protest, people protest. You're allowed to protest. We all are allowed to have different views and I think that makes for an interesting and civilised country."

Queen Consort Camilla and her son Tom Parker Bowles. Picture: Getty

Just Stop Oil have threatened to cause chaos at King Charles' Coronation. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Just Stop Oil hinted on Thursday that they could protest during the Coronation on May 6.

On Good Morning Britain this morning, presenter Adil Ray asked JSO spokesman James Skeet: "The King's coronation is coming up, is that off limits? Would you do something disruptive there?"

Mr Skeet replied: "Just Stop Oil will do whatever is non-violently necessary. We'll do whatever is non-violently necessary to save us."

Just Stop Oil spokesman James Skeet. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, one of Britain's leading anti-monarchy group Republic has revealed its plan to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with a protest on The Mall.

Republic, which wants to abolish the monarchy, say they will protest on The Mall, Trafalgar Square and Westminster Abbey as King Charles' parade moves through central London.

The group expects more than 1000 protesters to join in, asking those attending to wear yellow and wave 'Not My King' placards from 6am on May 6.

The protest will come before what the group describes as a 'Big Republican Lunch', while more protests are planned across the UK during the Coronation.

Anti-monarchy protesters gathered with Not My King signs outside Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Republic's website reads: "On Saturday 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the Coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore.

"Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic."

The group's leader Graham Smith has previously admitted that heckling the Queen before her death would not have gone down well with the public.

But Mr Smith believes King Charles' ascension to the throne provides the group with an opportunity to spread its message.