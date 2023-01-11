When is King Charles's coronation date and will it be a bank holiday?

King Charles III will have a summer coronation in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles III will celebrate his coronation in 2023 alongside wife, and Queen Consort, Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles took his position at the top of the royal family as he ascended the throne.

And to make the occasion an even bigger celebration, Charles, 74, confirmed he would be having a summer coronation which would also see his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, crowned Queen Consort.

As the oldest new monarch in British history, King Charles has already said he wants his coronation to reflect the cost of living crisis and the times we're in as well as sticking to important royal traditions.

So when is King Charles's official coronation date? And will the UK be getting an extra bank holiday to celebrate? Here's what we know so far:

Queen Consort Camilla will also have a coronation ceremony on the same day. Picture: Alamy

When is King Charles III's coronation date?

In 2022, Buckingham Palace and Charles confirmed he will have his coronation on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. This will be eight months after he ascended the throne.

His wife Camilla will also have a smaller ceremony alongside Charles where she will be crowned Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace said: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. The coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Will King Charles's coronation be a bank holiday?

It has been confirmed by the government that the UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2023 to mark the royal occasion.

Downing Street has stated it will take place on May 8th, two days after the actual event.

The statement read: "In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

"The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”