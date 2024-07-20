Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Charles and Camilla were rushed to safety by their security after a suspect was seen on a roof just days after the Trump rally shooting, it is understood.

Charles and Camilla had been attending an open-air expo on Monday when they were whisked away by security.

They were speaking to locals in Liberation Square, St Helier, Jersey, before being rushed off to a nearby hotel for shelter, according to the Sun.

It came after security, who had been working with police, noticed someone on a roof overlooking the square.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Royal Square in St Helier, Jersey,. Picture: Alamy

A witness who was talking to the King when it happened said: “[The King] stopped at the stall and said ‘Ooh sea salt’ and I said ‘Come and have a chat, Sir.’ Then his security appeared and grabbed me and said ‘He has to go, now.’

"He didn’t seem panicked, but he was quite stern."

The suspect is said to have been questioned by officers but no action was taken following a background check.

Palace insiders told the paper that there were no heightened security tensions for the royal visit after Trump's attempted assassination.

But Ken Wharfe, a former Royal Protection Officer, said: “Had there not been an incident involving Donald Trump, this would probably have gone unnoticed and maybe action would have been different.

"But the very fact there were criticisms of the Secret Service and police because there was a rooftop problem with Donald Trump, under the circumstances, I would have probably done the same.

"Had this man been found with something dangerous and they hadn’t taken them out of the pitch, they would be roundly criticised.

"Their immediate assessment was correct.”

Charles and Camilla later emerged from a hotel nearby, with fans surrounding the building cheering.