King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen will not visit New Zealand as part of a whistle-stop royal tour of Australia and Samoa this autumn amid Charles' ongoing cancer treatment.

Charles and Camilla are set to undertake the international tour of both countries in October 2024, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

However, doctors are said to have advised against a further extension, with the Palace confirming a previously planned trip to New Zealand will not take place because the King's doctors wish to 'prioritise his recovery'.

The Australian leg of the trip, at the invitation of the country's government, will see them carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

It comes as The Princess of Wales made her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis on Sunday, presenting the men's final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

In Samoa, they will celebrate "the strong bilateral relationship" between the Pacific Island nation and the UK, and the couple are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.

The Chogm brings together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

Buckingham Palace says the couple's programme will be subject to doctors' advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.

Charles, 75, returned to public-facing duties earlier this year while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The royal family's connection to Samoa is lengthy, with the Queen pictured receives Letters of Commission from His Excellency the High Commissioner for Samoa, Mr Tau'ili'ili' U'ili Meredith during an audience at Buckingham Palace. Picture: e. WPA ROTA photo by Fiona Hanson / Alamy

Buckingham Palace said: "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

"Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."

Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.

It follows Prince William's attendance at England's Euro 2024 final clash in Berlin, as the royal witnessed the three lions' 2-1 defeat to Spain following a last-gasp goal.