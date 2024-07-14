Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

14 July 2024, 20:24 | Updated: 14 July 2024, 20:28

Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon
Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Princess of Wales presented the Wimbledon men's final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, spoke to ball boys and girls after she entered Centre Court to loud applause on Sunday afternoon.

Before passing the trophy to Alcaraz, she commiserated and shook the hand of runner-up Novak Djokovic.

Kate wore a purple Safiyaa dress to the final and was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate during the trophy presentation
Kate during the trophy presentation. Picture: Alamy

A photograph posted on Wimbledon's X account showed Charlotte shaking the hand of Alcaraz as he held the trophy inside the championship's grounds.

Kate and Charlotte were greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the players' lawn at Wimbledon before entering Centre Court.

Charlotte gave wheelchair tennis player Shuker a "pinky promise" that she would try the sport alongside her mother.

Kate waved to the crowd from the Royal Box
Kate waved to the crowd from the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

Kate was also introduced to Raducanu, who was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's championships, telling her: "It was so hard to see you go out."

US Open winner Raducanu said it was "amazing" to have the support of the princess and "see her here looking so healthy and happy".

Kate and Charlotte were greeted with cheers and applause as they took their seats in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court.

The Princess of Wales smiled broadly and waved to the crowd as the pair sat down beside her sister Ms Matthews.

While meeting the players, Kate said Charlotte, who was wearing a navy polka dot dress, had been "practising yesterday" and that tennis was "really great for the youngsters".

Kate said she had been "filling in the leaderboard" with Charlotte during Wimbledon, adding: "As a family, we play a lot."

After being asked to try wheelchair tennis by Shuker, Kate said: "I've tried wheelchair rugby before, but not tennis. You'll have to hold me to that."

Shuker, the highest ranked British wheelchair women's tennis player, said: "She was just saying how amazing it's been to watch and follow everyone's career.

"Alfie Hewett won the men's wheelchair tennis earlier. I just asked if they were playing tennis themselves, which they have been, and then said: 'Have you tried wheelchair tennis?'

"And I got a little pinky promise from Princess Charlotte that she would try it."

Shuker added: "For me, it's incredibly humbling to be here and to be asked to meet the princess today."

Kate and Charlotte met wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker
Kate and Charlotte met wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker. Picture: Alamy

Discussing her meeting with Kate, Raducanu said: "It was very nice to see Her Royal Highness again. I've met her twice before, and it was really nice to meet Charlotte as well, because I hadn't before.

"It's amazing to see her be such a champion of tennis and following all of us.

"We just spoke a little bit about my tournament, and the tennis, and also how I missed last year but I was very excited to come back this year. And a little bit about her tennis because she loves it."

Asked about Kate's appearance at the tournament following her diagnosis, Raducanu said: "I think it just shows her resilience and how much of a role model she is and it's amazing to see her here looking so healthy and happy."

Kate and Charlotte met Emma Raducanu
Kate and Charlotte met Emma Raducanu. Picture: Alamy

