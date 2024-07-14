Carlos Alcaraz retains Wimbledon title as he beats Novak Djokovic for second year in a row

Carlos Alcaraz has retained his Wimbledon title. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Carlos Alcaraz has retained his Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic for a second year in a row.

The 21-year-old defended his title in a rematch of last year's final, beating Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) on Sunday.

He now has four Grand Slam trophies, with his two wins at Wimbledon, his US Open victory in 2022 and his French Open win last month.

Alcaraz was presented his winning trophy by Princess Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Alcaraz and Djokovic. Picture: Getty

Speaking after his win, he said: "Honestly it is a dream for me winning this trophy.

"I did an interview when I was 11 or 12 and said my dream is to win Wimbledon. I'm fulfilling my dream.

"For me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy.

"When it was 40-0 I was seeming so far away, Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I knew he was going to have his chances.

"It was difficult but I tried to stay calm going into the tie-break and tried to play my best tennis. I was glad at the end I could find the solutions."

Football fan Alcaraz is now hoping for a double Spanish celebration when Spain take on England in the Euro 2024 final.

"I've already done my job, now let's see the football," he said.

Kate presented the trophy to Alcaraz. Picture: Getty

Princess Kate also commiserated and shook the hand of runner-up Djokovic.

He said: "Obviously not the result I wanted, especially the first couple of sets wasn't up to par from my side, but credit to Carlos for playing some amazing tennis.

"I tried to push him, I saved three match points and tried to extend the match but it wasn't to be. He is a deserved winner.

"I have to be very proud. There's a bit of disappointment right now but when I reflect on the last couple of weeks, and the last four to five weeks and what I've been through, I have to say I'm very satisfied."