Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

Kate at Wimbledon last year. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Wimbledon's back-up plan in case Princess Kate cannot attend the finals presentation has been revealed.

Kate has been the Patron of the All England Club since 2016 and so attends Wimbledon annually to present the trophies.

However, she decided to step back from public duties following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.

She made a brief return for the Trooping the Colour in June - but it is unclear if she will make another appearance for the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans said the priority was Kate's health, adding that she had been given “as much flexibility as possible” in deciding whether she would be able to fulfil her duties.

The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day three of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she told the Telegraph.

"We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

"I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible.

"When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do."

The Duchess of Gloucester is understood to be ready to step in and present the trophies if Kate is unavailable.

She has been an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years and made an appearance at Wimbledon last week.

The duchess is said to have emerged as a potential replacement during informal discussions.

A Wimbledon spokesperson said a decision was yet to be made - and would only be announced on the morning of each final.