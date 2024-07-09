Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

9 July 2024, 01:37

Kate at Wimbledon last year
Kate at Wimbledon last year. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Wimbledon's back-up plan in case Princess Kate cannot attend the finals presentation has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate has been the Patron of the All England Club since 2016 and so attends Wimbledon annually to present the trophies.

However, she decided to step back from public duties following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.

She made a brief return for the Trooping the Colour in June - but it is unclear if she will make another appearance for the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans said the priority was Kate's health, adding that she had been given “as much flexibility as possible” in deciding whether she would be able to fulfil her duties.

Read more: Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

Read more: Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over, after Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day three of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships
The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day three of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she told the Telegraph.

"We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

"I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible.

"When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do."

The Duchess of Gloucester is understood to be ready to step in and present the trophies if Kate is unavailable.

She has been an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years and made an appearance at Wimbledon last week.

The duchess is said to have emerged as a potential replacement during informal discussions.

A Wimbledon spokesperson said a decision was yet to be made - and would only be announced on the morning of each final.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harmondsworth, by Heathrow Airport, was found to have high levels of violence and drug use among its detainees during an inspection in February.

Rwanda detentions ‘made conditions worse’ in removal centres as watchdog slams ‘decrepit’ state

Starmer is facing mounting pressure to increase defence spending

'We could only fight for a month': Starmer told to raise defence spending after Russia bombs children's hospital

New MPs have hit out at 'shambles' rail services

'Utter shambles': New MPs slam train services as they face disruption during journeys to London

David Cameron will not serve in the Shadow Cabinet

David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside

Scarlett Vickers

Pictured: 'Wonderful' Schoolgirl, 14, killed with single stab wound as parents appear in court charged with murder

Exclusive
Simon Clarke speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Conservative election campaign was a ‘disaster’ as Sunak wasn’t a ‘natural campaigner’, defeated Tory MP tells LBC

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater’s dad pleads with Interpol and British police to get involved in search for missing teenage son

The former Veterans Minister has hit out at Keir Starmer

Ex-Veterans Minister hits out at Keir Starmer after dropping dedicated post in Cabinet

President Biden at a church in Philadelphia yesterday

'I dare you to challenge me': Defiant Joe Biden takes on critics calling for him to step down from presidential race

The M25 will close across the weekend

Drivers face more misery as M25 closed for three days this week as AA warns of travel chaos before Euros final

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater ‘lost’ apartment key night before disappearance, new theory claims - as father says 'everything stinks'

At least 31 people have been killed across the country, including 17 in Kyiv

Russia ‘cannot claim ignorance’, Zelenskyy says, as 31 killed in attacks on Ukraine including children’s hospital

Close up hand holding mobile phone Nokia 3310 isolated on pink background. Female hand holding old used phone Nokia 3310.

Eton pupils given ‘brick’ phones instead of smartphones under new policy

Anti-tourism protesters target diners in Barcelona restaurant

‘You’re not welcome!’: Furious anti-tourism protesters spray diners with water guns as tensions rise across Spain

A busy arrivals lounge at Terminal 2 as the airport is under severe pressure with cancelled flights and staff shortages. (file image.)

Thousands of holidaymakers left 'stranded' as delays hit Heathrow and Gatwick airports

Toni Kroos has slammed 'out of control' immigration in Germany

‘My daughter is safer in Spain’: Immigration in Germany is ‘out of control’, says Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hannah Bardell lost her Livingston seat to Labour's Gregor Poynton

Ousted SNP MP: 'No apology needed from Nicola Sturgeon and party mudslinging is unhelpful'

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury was again re-elected with 53.7% of the vote at the UK 2024 General Election.

Emily Thornberry “sorry and surprised” at Keir Starmer cabinet snub

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and rape in 2022

‘Brazen’ Andrew Tate and brother Tristan accused of failing to pay tax on £21m revenue from online business
Tv Detective Mark Williams-Thomas has spoken about why Jay Slater turned down a lift before he vanished

Heartbreaking reason Jay Slater 'turned down lift home' before wandering into mountains, ex-detective reveals
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said there is no time to waste when it comes to fixing the economy

Labour has inherited ‘worst set of circumstances since second world war,’ says Rachel Reeves
Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con."

Yvette Cooper launches audit of "complete con" Rwanda scheme in bid to 'get money back'

Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child

England star Jack Grealish announces he is expecting first child with long-term partner Sasha Attwood
Russian missiles struck multiple targets in Ukraine this morning including Ukraine's biggest children's hospital

Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine
One of the machines is installed in a US shop

Gun owners in three US states can now buy ammunition from vending machines

Police are investigating the mysterious death of barman Alex Marangon

Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit