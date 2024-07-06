Breaking News

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over, after Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Andy Murray had been due to play with Emma Raducanu. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career is over, after Emma Raducanu pulled out of their mixed doubles match, which had been due to take place on Saturday evening.

Raducanu pulled out of their mixed doubles clash citing stiffness in her right wrist.

There had been great anticipation about Britain's two most high-profile players teaming up to give Murray a final swansong at SW19.

They were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in the fourth match on Court One on Saturday but Raducanu withdrew several hours before.

A statement from Raducanu read: "Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."

Raducanu has reached the fourth round of the women's singles at Wimbledon, where she will play qualifier Lulu Sun on Sunday.

Murray and Raducanu had announced they were teaming up in the mixed doubles earlier this week, after he was forced to pull out of the singles event.

The two-time champion pulled out of the singles on Tuesday following back surgery last month.

Former US Open champion Raducanu, 21, has endured an injury-hit three years and says she's not putting herself under pressure to get to the later stages.

Speaking on Monday, Raducanu said that teaming up with Murray in the Wimbledon mixed doubles was "always a childhood dream".

Emma Raducanu wearing an England football kit during a training session on day six of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Former GB Davis Cup captain John Lloyd, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles winner, said at the time of the announcement: “Love it. I can’t believe it. That is so good to have these two together.

“She [Emma Raducanu] idolises Andy [Murray] and now she gets a chance to play with him in probably his last tournament. How special is that?

“You know how seriously he is taking that. He’ll have said to Emma ‘we’re going to win this. We’re not here just to have fun.’ That’s how competitive he is.

“I think that will be on the Centre Court.

“You can imagine there was no hesitation when the phone call came through. There will be a bit of pressure on Emma but she’s playing with her idol. What a great combo.”