Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck and Will Conroy

Andy Murray is teaming up with fellow Brit Emma Raducanu to play in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon after being forced to pull out of the singles event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two-time Champion pulled out of the singles on Tuesday following back surgery last month and will be playing at the Championships for the final time with plans to retire later this year.

Murray was already set to pair up with brother Jamie in the men's doubles and has now joined forces with fellow Brit Raducanu for the mixed section.

Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016 three years after his first. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Tuesday, before the news of the new partnership broke on Wednesday, Murray said: "Doubles is a slightly different game in terms of the physicality of it and I am looking forward to that."

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, beat world number 98 Renata Zarazua on Monday and is now set to play Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Read more: Emma Raducanu 'wins ugly' in opening match at Wimbledon as she reveals she took inspiration from England in Euros

Read more: Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

Following her Grand Slam triumph, the 21-year-old has endured an injury-hit three years and says she's not putting herself under pressure to get to the later stages.

Speaking on Monday, Raducanu said that teaming up with Murray in the Wimbledon mixed doubles was "always a childhood dream".

"Wimbledon is Andy Murray on Centre Court," she said.

Raducanu won the US Open at the age of 18. Picture: Alamy

The first round of the mixed doubles event is due to be played on Friday and Saturday, while the men’s doubles opens across Wednesday and Thursday.

The pair will take on Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Shuai Zhang of China in their opening match.

Murray will be looking to build on his two single titles that he won in 2013 and 2016.

The 37-year-old has experience in the mixed doubles after teaming up with 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in 2019 after undergoing hip surgery.

Former GB Davis Cup captain John Lloyd, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles winner, said: “Love it. I can’t believe it. That is so good to have these two together.

“She [Emma Raducanu] idolises Andy [Murray] and now she gets a chance to play with him in probably his last tournament. How special is that?

Murray paired up with Serena Williams in 2019. Picture: Alamy

“You know how seriously he is taking that. He’ll have said to Emma ‘we’re going to win this. We’re not here just to have fun.’ That’s how competitive he is.

“I think that will be on the Centre Court.

“You can imagine there was no hesitation when the phone call came through. There will be a bit of pressure on Emma but she’s playing with her idol. What a great combo.”