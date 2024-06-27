Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales could attend Wimbledon this year after lifting the nation with her appearance at Trooping the Colour earlier this month.

Officials have said they’re ‘hopeful’ that Kate will present trophies to the champions in line with the tradition of previous years.

All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans said that she would give Kate “as much flexibility as possible” as she continues cancer treatment.

Kate has been a patron of the AELTC since 2016 and each year presents trophies to the champions of the match.

She also attends several matches during the tournament.

However, after stepping away from her official duties following her cancer diagnosis in March it is not yet known whether she plans to attend this year’s tournament.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced that the princess would make her first public appearance following her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour.

She appeared at the King’s Birthday Parade with her family.

Princess Kate made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released by the palace ahead of the event, she said she has both "good and bad days" as she continues with chemotherapy but intends to "join a few public engagements over the summer".

Kensington Palace have said they will not confirm whether she will attend Wimbledon until much nearer the time.

Ms Jevans told the Telegraph Sport: “We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

“I don't know who would present the trophies as an alternative - that's something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We're staying flexible.

“When we hear we'll then think about what's the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, a source told the MailOnline: “Anything at this stage is speculative.”

At Trooping the Colour, Kate was pictured travelling in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along with Prince William, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte.