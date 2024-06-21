Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Princess of Wales has wished Prince William a happy 42nd birthday, sharing an adorable family snap to social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Kate shared the family photo she'd taken, showing William leaping into the air while holding hands with children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

The caption reads: 'Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!'

It comes amid the Kate's ongoing cancer battle, with the royal seen for the first time over the weekend as part of the King's birthday celebrations.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx pic.twitter.com/NROqRbt4rs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2024

The snap comes a matter of days after the Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

She joined William, King Charles and other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for an RAF flypast over the weekend as part of Trooping the Colour.

It comes as the official Royal Family account posted an image of King Charles III with a young William.

Read more: Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she re-joins royals at Trooping the Colour

The adorable black and white throwback snap was shared to social media by the palace.

The picture featured the caption: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales! at a lovely photo Happy Birthday Prince William".

Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales! 🎉



📷 @RCT pic.twitter.com/IEWU8ZeycE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2024

It follows William's appearance at England's Euro 2024 1-1 draw with Denmark in Germany on Thursday night.

William, who is president of the FA, stood alongside Denmark's King Frederick in the stadium in Frankfurt as England were held to a draw despite taking an early lead.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy also posted to social media to celebrate the occasion, praising his "significant stint with the Royal Navy as part of his military training. completing a two-month attachment in 2008".

They added: "His diverse training has been a testament to his commitment to serving his country."

It comes as Prince Andrew is alleged to be leaving the lease of his Royal Lodge home to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after his death, according to reports.

The Duke of York has been embroiled in an ongoing dispute with his brother King Charles over the Windsor home.