Breaking News

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Brave Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The princess was seen arriving with her only daughter Charlotte in SW19 before the match.

The final is the second public appearance Kate has made since her cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year.

As the princesses took their place in the Royal Box - the crowd erupted into spontaneous applause to welcome the tennis-mad royal back to Centre Court.

The princess made her much-anticipated first appearance of the year at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June.

This year's final was a rematch of the 2023 showdown between reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and the princess will present the men's singles winner with the trophy.

Read more: Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment

Read more: Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte arriving on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Alamy

Kate, Princess of Wales waves as she makes her way to Center Court ahead of the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

The royals met Brit starlet Emma Raducanu at the final before taking their seats.

Kate did not attend the women's final on Saturday and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans, presented the trophy on behalf of the princess to Czech champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Kate has been a patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

The princess revealed in March she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte meeting Emma Raducanu on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Prior to her appearance at Trooping the Colour, she said she hoped "to join a few public engagements over the summer", but knows "I am not out of the woods yet".

In a statement in March, Kate said: “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she said. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

King Charles, who also continues to be treated for cancer, resumed his public duties in April after his diagnosis in February.