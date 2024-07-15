'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

15 July 2024, 01:24

Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Prince William has sent a condolence message to the England team after their devastating loss in the Euro 2024 final.

The England Football team fell to Spain 2-1 after a nervy game that ended in despair for the Three Lions.

Prince William, who is an avid football fan and the President of the Football Association, attended the match in Berlin with Prince George, the eldest of his children.

Writing on X after the heartbreaking loss, William said it “just wasn’t meant to be” but that he and all the fans at home are still "so proud " of the team.

Prince William and George at the game
Prince William and George at the game. Picture: Getty

The King also sent a supportive message to the England team writing: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

“Charles R.”

Prince William consoles Harry Kane
Prince William consoles Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

Also at the match was newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He said the England team had made the country proud.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister said: “You made your country proud, England.

“Congratulations to Spain.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey took the opportunity to thank England manager Gareth Southgate for his efforts saying: "What a fantastic effort by Gareth and the team.

“Although they didn’t get over the line tonight the whole country is immensely proud of them and grateful for the memories that will last a lifetime.”

He also said the country is “proud of the team”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan made a similar statement praising England’s “skill, speed, courage and conviction” in their Euros final match against Spain.

He also said that England has made the country feel “proud”.

Celebrities like TV chef Nigella Lawson and presenter Rylan Clark also reacted to the devastating loss.

In a post on X, Lawson said: “Right. OK. That’s it, then. Thank you boys for doing your best for us #EURO2024” while Clark simply said he was “gutted”.

It was England's second Euros heartache after falling at the last hurdle during Euro 2020 too - with Italy coming out on top.

The Three Lions had a slow first half of the game on Sunday - with neither team scoring.

But just minutes after half time Spain scored their first goal, closely followed by England.

Crowds around the country erupted in excitement after Cole Palmer's equaliser but the joy was short-lived after Spain scored their second goal four minutes before the final whistle.

