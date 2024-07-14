Smiling Prince George attends Euro 2024 final with Prince William as England face off against Spain

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Smiling Prince George has joined Prince William at the Euro 2024 final as England face off against Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George joined William at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, as Gareth Southgate's side looked to end a 58-year wait for a major men's trophy.

It is not the first time the 10-year-old has cheered England on at a Euros final, after he attended the Euro 2020 final with his father.

George, the eldest of William and Kate's three children and second in line to the throne, has been making more outings in recent months.

It comes after Kate and Princess Charlotte also made an appearance at the Wimbledon men's final earlier on Sunday.

Read more: 'Bring it home': Keir Starmer sends message to England team ahead of showpiece Euros final against Spain

Read more: Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock

George and Charlotte had several outings with William in June, including attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

The trio were seen smiling backstage with Swift as well as her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce.

The royals appeared at the Trooping the Colour in June too - when Kate had her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

Prince George at the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

As keen football fans, William and George presented the FA cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley in May.

Both royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners' medals respectively.

George could be seen exchanging a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the latter walked past. He also spoke briefly with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following the full-time whistle.

William is president of the Football Association and a passionate Aston Villa fan, and has taken George to the club's matches on multiple occasions this year, with the young prince often sporting the team's scarf.