Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will have their coronation on May 6 - but will Prince Harry and his wife attend after their shocking claims? Here's what royal experts have said so far.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been popular with the royal family and followers following their shocking Netflix docuseries and the Duke's autobiography, Spare.

The Sussexes have recently made claims of family fights, scheming and popularity contests that have reportedly left relationships damaged.

However, with a big royal event coming up in the form of King Charles III's coronation, there's one big question everyone wants to know the answer to - will Harry and Meghan be attending?

Many are assuming an invite will be extended to the couple, who now live in America, however, there are also rumours they could both soon be stripped of their royal titles.

With a big question mark hanging over their attendance, here's everything that's been said so far and the theories about whether Meghan and Harry will be back in the UK this May 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made some shocking clams against the royal family. Picture: Alamy

Harry wants the family back together

Despite his shocking confessions that made headlines all over the globe, Harry has publicly confessed he would love to have a proper relationship with his dad and brother.

Keen to resolve issues in private, Harry told ITV in his interview: "I love my father, I love my brother, and I love family.

"I don't think my father or brother will read the book. … But what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way. None of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family."

The father of two also said he wanted a family, not an "institution".

Prince Harry hints he will attend if invited

Prince Harry was directly asked if he would be attending the coronation during an interview ahead of Spare's release and he admitted he would be open to attending.

"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he explained.

"There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles will be coronated on May 6th 2023. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birthday

Just like the Queen's Jubilee, Charles's coronation falls on a very special day for the Sussexes - their son Archie's fourth birthday.

It's not known whether the event will prevent them from attending the royal celebration as Archie may be deemed too young to attend.

Prince Harry's incentives to keep royal ties

Some have suggested King Charles and his close royal aides are figuring out ways to have Harry attend and keep everyone happy.

For example, the discussion of Harry and Meghan keeping their royal titles despite a bill currently trying to be passed in the houses of parliament to take it from them.