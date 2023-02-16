King Charles III Coronation: Date, guests, events and how much it will cost

16 February 2023, 16:08

King Charles waving, wearing uniform and Windsor castle
King Charles will be officially crowned King at his coronation in May 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When is King Charles's Coronation? Who will be attending? And what is the schedule? Here's all the information surrounding the royal event that we know so far.

King Charles III and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will be attending their coronation in May 2023 in a ceremony set to take place at Westminster Abbey.

As the build up begins, and speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance continues to build, the coronation is already expected to be one of the biggest royal events of our lifetime.

With a whole weekend of events planned for the UK to enjoy and celebrate, including a coronation concert, there's a lot to know as we get to witness such a big regal event.

Read more: Camilla to wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation

Read more: Why is King Charles III not wearing a crown on his stamps and coins?

So when is King Charles's coronation date? Will it be a bank holiday? And how much will it cost? Here's all the important questions surrounding the celebration so far.

King Charles and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles
King Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned as part of a weekend of celebrations. Picture: Alamy

When is King Charles's coronation date and is it a bank holiday?

Buckingham Palace and Charles confirmed he will have his coronation on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. This will be eight months after he ascended the throne.

His wife Camilla will also have a smaller ceremony alongside Charles where she will be crowned Queen Consort.

Downing Street has confirmed a nationwide bank holiday will happen on May 8, two days after the event.

The statement read: "In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

What are the coronation events?

A full schedule of plans and celebrations are currently being planned for the coronation weekend including an extravagant ceremony and a concert.

On Saturday 6th, we'll see the King and the Queen Consort crowned head of state in an official ceremony.

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with several thousand tickets being made available to the public.

The weekend's events will be followed by the bank holiday Monday, being called The Big Help Out, which will encourage the public to volunteer and support their local areas.

Westminster Abbey against a blue sky
Westminster Abbey will host thousands of important guests from around the world. Picture: Alamy

Who is being invited to King Charles's coronation?

At present, the main question surrounding guests is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

As a state event, the government controls the guest list and will definitely include royal family members, the prime minister Rishi Sunak, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state, and other royals from around the world.

Westminster Abbey has a normal capacity of 2,200 and it's likely the guest list will stick to this number.

How much will the King's coronation cost?

The coronation will be paid for by the UK government as a state event.

Charles has made it clear he wants the event to reflect the current cost of living crisis and will make savings where possible.

However, the government is likely to use the event to show off the UK to the world and will likely not spare too many costs.

