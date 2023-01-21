King's coronation will be marked by Windsor Palace concert featuring 'global music stars' - but Sussexes may not attend

21 January 2023, 22:30 | Updated: 21 January 2023, 22:42

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee show in 2022
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee show in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

King Charles's coronation will be marked by a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance - but the Sussexes may not attend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The palace tonight revealed new details for a weekend of fanfare to mark the ceremonial beginning of the King's reign from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8.

Pubs in England and Wales could also be allowed to stay open until 1am across the weekend.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the palace it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “the King’s procession”.

Read more: King Charles to divert profits from £1bn offshore wind farm deal for the ‘public good’

Read more: Kate stars in Suits! Princess of Wales dons burgundy suit to meet rugby champions after taking on Prince Harry’s gig

Diana Ross is pictured during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert
Diana Ross is pictured during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert. Picture: Alamy

After that they will return to the palace in a larger ceremonial procession known as “the coronation procession”, joined by other members of the royal family.

At the palace, Charles and Camilla will be joined by family members on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The palace has not said exactly which family members will appear in the coronation procession or on the balcony.

It's not known whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will attend.

Sunday will see “global music icons and contemporary stars” descend on Windsor Castle for the coronation concert which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The audience will also include volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations.

The show will feature a world-class orchestra playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by “some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance”, the palace said.

A balcony appearance by senior royals will be a centrepiece of the weekend's fanfare
A balcony appearance by senior royals will be a centrepiece of the weekend's fanfare. Picture: Alamy

Performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the castle’s east lawn and will also include a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.

The Coronation Choir, a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

The palace said the centrepiece of the coronation concert, dubbed “lighting up the nation”, will see the country join together in celebration as landmarks across the UK are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Meanwhile, people are invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” on Sunday, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The palace said in tribute to the King’s public service, the big help out “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

The aim of the day is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

A major music concert will take place at Windsor Castle
A major music concert will take place at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said tens of thousands of people are expected to visit London to experience the coronation.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said the coronation is “a huge milestone in the history of the UK and Commonwealth”, adding that the weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate “the mixture of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great”.

Arrangements for the coronation, like those for the Queen’s funeral in September, will be diplomatically sensitive, given the likely presence of leaders from scores of different countries.

It could also pose difficulties for the royal family following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir.

During an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry was asked if he will come to the coronation if he is invited, and he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open.

“The – the ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can – that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years.

“And prior to that as well.”

Meanwhile, the scale of the event could be even larger than the Queen’s funeral in September, partly because overseas leaders will have more time to plan their travel.

The funeral saw leaders from most countries receive an invitation.

But representatives from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited, while Iran, North Korea and Nicaragua were invited only at ambassadorial level.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building that was damaged by supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, in

Brazil’s army chief sacked in aftermath of capital uprising

Jess was away with her fiancee Craig

Woman, 24, dies of dairy allergy within days of proposal after 'stirring tea with spoon that had touched milk'

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government in Tel Aviv

Israelis press on with protests against new government

Unite said the British steel industry is 'a whisker away' from bankruptcy

British steel industry 'at breaking point' with 35,000 jobs at risk, unions say

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2019

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries ‘longtime love’ on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin married for the fourth time

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries fourth wife, 63, on 93rd birthday

The museum now refers to mummies as 'mummified remains'

The term mummy is 'dehumanising' and should no longer be used, museum says in bid to protect ancient Egyptians

The seal pup

Seal pup rescued in Norfolk after being spotted wandering past amusement arcade and kebab shop

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Zahawi brushes off calls to resign over 'million pound tax fine', claiming his error was 'careless, not deliberate'

Rhett Wilson

Police officer jailed for abusing his position to have sex with vulnerable women

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Miss Wales Darcey Corria

Miss Wales rushed to hospital with 'broken neck and pelvis' after horror crash that closed motorway for hours

Raab defended the prime minister in an LBC interview

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunak after PM slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt

Carrie McGuinness

Laughing killer teacher who told neighbour how she stabbed partner jailed for 15 years for manslaughter

Baruch Taub and Benjamin Hafetz

'I love you... we lost engines': Chilling last messages from passenger to families before plane crash

Robert Maudsley

British 'cannibal serial killer' sets world record for longest time spent in solitary confinement

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid has said some patients should have to pay

'Charge patients for A&E and GP visits to fix unsustainable NHS', Tory ex-health secretary Sajid Javid says
India Sexual Harassment

Indian wrestlers end protest over sexual harassment claims

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'
APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru for second day

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Man, 27, re-arrested on terrorism charges after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital
Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins set to be New Zealand’s next prime minister

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after Tory Party chairman made to pay ‘million pound’ fine to taxman
Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at an investiture ceremony

Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit