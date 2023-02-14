Camilla to wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation

Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency". Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

The crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London to be modified ahead of the ceremony in the spring.

Camilla, who had to cancel engagements this week after testing positive for Covid-19, will wear the crown in the interests of sustainability and efficiency, Buckingham Palace said.

It will be the first time in nearly three hundred years that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort as opposed to a new commission being made.

It was originally commissioned for the coronation of Mary of Teck as Queen Consort at the coronation King Charles' great-grandfather King George V in 1911.

Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to national children's reading charity Coram Beanstalk on February 2, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Some additions and changes will be made to the ornamental headdress by the Crown Jeweller.

This is in keeping with the tradition that, especially for the occasion, jewels are inserted uniquely and to reflect the individual style of the wearer.

Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation, where it will be worn by The Queen Consort.



The crown will also pay tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II as it will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which the late monarch were often worn as brooches.

State Crown of Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953) Consort of King George V, pictured March 25, 1905. Picture: Alamy

In addition, four of the crown's eight detachable arches will also be removed, making the silhouette different from when it was worn by Queen Mary 1911.

Modifications are already complete on St Edward's Crown, which will be used for the coronation of King Charles.