Camilla to wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation

14 February 2023, 15:19

Camilla will wear Queen Mary&squot;s crown at King Charles&squot; coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".
Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency". Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown at King Charles' coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

The crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London to be modified ahead of the ceremony in the spring.

Camilla, who had to cancel engagements this week after testing positive for Covid-19, will wear the crown in the interests of sustainability and efficiency, Buckingham Palace said.

It will be the first time in nearly three hundred years that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort as opposed to a new commission being made.

The Palace said: “The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency.”

It was originally commissioned for the coronation of Mary of Teck as Queen Consort at the coronation King Charles' great-grandfather King George V in 1911.

Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to national children's reading charity Coram Beanstalk on February 2, 2023 in London, England.
Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to national children's reading charity Coram Beanstalk on February 2, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Some additions and changes will be made to the ornamental headdress by the Crown Jeweller.

This is in keeping with the tradition that, especially for the occasion, jewels are inserted uniquely and to reflect the individual style of the wearer.

The crown will also pay tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II as it will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which the late monarch were often worn as brooches.

State Crown of Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953) Consort of King George V, pictured March 25, 1905.
State Crown of Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953) Consort of King George V, pictured March 25, 1905. Picture: Alamy

In addition, four of the crown's eight detachable arches will also be removed, making the silhouette different from when it was worn by Queen Mary 1911.

Modifications are already complete on St Edward's Crown, which will be used for the coronation of King Charles.

The stabbing broke out at the Duke

Man, 22, fights for his life after machete attack at East London pub

Nato

Ukraine issues new plea for fighter jets as war anniversary approaches

A Qatar Emiri Air Force officer prepares to offload supplies of assistance packages, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Qatar sends World Cup mobile homes to earthquake zone

Nicola Bulley has been missing for weeks - with speculation over whether she did enter the water emerging

Nicola Bulley 'must have been shoved really hard' if she went into river and police agree case is odd, expert says
The 'Beast from the East' was a severe snowstorm that wreaked havoc across the UK in 2018.

‘Beast from the East’ return fears as UK set to be hit by sub-zero temperatures

The Nicola Bulley voicemail to the council member has resulted in Sowerby Parish Council removing its members' details from its website

'Offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to councillor as workers bombarded with slew of late-night 'mystery calls'
Ford is cutting 1,300 jobs in the UK

Ford scraps 1,300 jobs in the UK as part of a wider cull of workers in Europe, as company pivots to electric cars
Climate Drought Prayers

President urges Kenyans to pray for rain to ease extreme drought

Unison is prepared to send A&E and cancer ward nurses out on strike

Nurses in A&E and cancer wards can go on strike, head of one of Britain's biggest unions says in stark warning to Govt
Three-quarters of English councils with social care duties are set to hike tax by 5%, the County Councils Network (CNN) said.

Millions of households face 5% council tax hike in April

