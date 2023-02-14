Nicola Bulley 'must have been shoved really hard' if she went into river and police agree case is odd, expert says

Nicola Bulley has been missing for weeks - with speculation over whether she did enter the water emerging. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Nicola Bulley must have been "shoved really hard" if she has ended up in the river, a search specialist has claimed.

Peter Faulding, who scanned part of the river with sonar before declaring his belief she was not in the water, has now said if she went in she would need to have been pushed with force.

He has claimed police officers agree with him, too.

He launched a new "low-key" search and claimed that data suggests she did not usually walk near the Wyre river.

Ms Bulley, who has been missing for more than two weeks, was walking along a towpath near the river in fields by St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

Only the 45-year-old's pet spaniel, which was found without a harness attached, and her phone – still connected to her Teams call and left on a bench – was found.

Mr Faulding said: "The bench is quite a way back, so to actually get into the river you would have to be pushed very hard, or knocked out and shoved in the river.

"I mean the dog was dry here, so I don't believe that she's just slipped down the bank."

Ms Bulley has been missing for more than two weeks - and her partner Paul Ansell does not believe she fell into the river. Picture: Social media

He told The Telegraph: "There is lots of odd stuff here. If she isn't found then I would say something is not right. Police officers have been ringing saying they agree with me, this is an odd one.

"The police divers are very professional, they would have found her that day. There is no reason she would disappear. She was happy."

He is in charge of Specialist Group International and describes himself as an expert in search and rescue.

He arrived at the Lancashire village to much media attention and met with Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley's partner who has said he does not believe the mortgage adviser is in the water.

Mr Faulding said he does not think she fell in there because he would have expected to find her where she went down.

His team and specialist police divers have searched sections of the river nearby and officers have also explored nearby areas and downstream in a bid to find the missing mother-of-two.

In new comments, Mr Faulding said he believed she was cautious and Strava data suggested she did not normally go near the river during her previous walks on the same route.

Peter Faulding spoke out again. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, Mr Faulding told The Telegraph that he was willing to start a land search.

"I've offered to go up privately and put my investigative mind to it. I'm visiting in my own time to discuss looking at other areas without interfering with the police operation," he said.

"Normally you carry out land searches, that's what the family want."

It comes as Lisa Squire, whose daughter Libby was raped and murdered and pushed into the river – to be discovered weeks later – has urged Mr Ansell to keep going.

"Please don't give up hope. Put one foot in front of the other and hope for that positive outcome," she said.