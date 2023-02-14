Nicola Bulley 'must have been shoved really hard' if she went into river and police agree case is odd, expert says

14 February 2023, 11:19 | Updated: 14 February 2023, 11:51

Nicola Bulley has been missing for weeks - with speculation over whether she did enter the water emerging
Nicola Bulley has been missing for weeks - with speculation over whether she did enter the water emerging. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Nicola Bulley must have been "shoved really hard" if she has ended up in the river, a search specialist has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Faulding, who scanned part of the river with sonar before declaring his belief she was not in the water, has now said if she went in she would need to have been pushed with force.

He has claimed police officers agree with him, too.

He launched a new "low-key" search and claimed that data suggests she did not usually walk near the Wyre river.

Ms Bulley, who has been missing for more than two weeks, was walking along a towpath near the river in fields by St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

Read more: Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley

Only the 45-year-old's pet spaniel, which was found without a harness attached, and her phone – still connected to her Teams call and left on a bench – was found.

Mr Faulding said: "The bench is quite a way back, so to actually get into the river you would have to be pushed very hard, or knocked out and shoved in the river.

"I mean the dog was dry here, so I don't believe that she's just slipped down the bank."

Ms Bulley has been missing for more than two weeks - and her partner Paul Ansell does not believe she fell into the river
Ms Bulley has been missing for more than two weeks - and her partner Paul Ansell does not believe she fell into the river. Picture: Social media

He told The Telegraph: "There is lots of odd stuff here. If she isn't found then I would say something is not right. Police officers have been ringing saying they agree with me, this is an odd one.

"The police divers are very professional, they would have found her that day. There is no reason she would disappear. She was happy."

He is in charge of Specialist Group International and describes himself as an expert in search and rescue.

He arrived at the Lancashire village to much media attention and met with Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley's partner who has said he does not believe the mortgage adviser is in the water.

Read more: 'Offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to local councillor as workers bombarded with slew of late-night 'mystery calls'

Mr Faulding said he does not think she fell in there because he would have expected to find her where she went down.

His team and specialist police divers have searched sections of the river nearby and officers have also explored nearby areas and downstream in a bid to find the missing mother-of-two.

In new comments, Mr Faulding said he believed she was cautious and Strava data suggested she did not normally go near the river during her previous walks on the same route.

Peter Faulding spoke out again
Peter Faulding spoke out again. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, Mr Faulding told The Telegraph that he was willing to start a land search.

"I've offered to go up privately and put my investigative mind to it. I'm visiting in my own time to discuss looking at other areas without interfering with the police operation," he said.

"Normally you carry out land searches, that's what the family want."

It comes as Lisa Squire, whose daughter Libby was raped and murdered and pushed into the river – to be discovered weeks later – has urged Mr Ansell to keep going.

"Please don't give up hope. Put one foot in front of the other and hope for that positive outcome," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Idris Elba (Matt Crossick/PA)

No time to spy: Idris Elba says he will not play James Bond

Nikki Haley (John Locher/AP)

Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump for Republicans’ White House nomination

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex whilst those with a bigger grudge can opt for a $25 rodent instead.

Name a cockroach after your ex: Zoo goes viral for Valentine's Day stunt

Exclusive
The Wellcome Trust, whose museum controversially closed its Medicine Man gallery is hiring for a diversity role

Wellcome Trust charity that closed 'racist, sexist and ableist' gallery hiring diversity director on £211,000 salary

Chile Neruda

Test shows Nobel prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, nephew says

Upon closer inspection, the winking woman in Banksy's latest artwork appears to have a noticeable black eye.

Banksy's Valentine's message: Domestic violence mural marks first UK street art from the anonymous artist in over a year

The stabbing broke out at the Duke

Man fights for his life after four stabbed at East London pub

Nato

Ukraine issues new plea for fighter jets as war anniversary approaches

A Qatar Emiri Air Force officer prepares to offload supplies of assistance packages, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Qatar sends World Cup mobile homes to earthquake zone

The 'Beast from the East' was a severe snowstorm that wreaked havoc across the UK in 2018.

‘Beast from the East’ return fears as UK set to be hit by sub-zero temperatures

The Nicola Bulley voicemail to the council member has resulted in Sowerby Parish Council removing its members' details from its website

'Offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to local councillor as workers bombarded with slew of late-night 'mystery calls'
Ford is cutting 1,300 jobs in the UK

Ford scraps 1,300 jobs in the UK as part of a wider cull of workers in Europe, as company pivots to electric cars

Climate Drought Prayers

President urges Kenyans to pray for rain to ease extreme drought

Unison is prepared to send A&E and cancer ward nurses out on strike

Nurses in A&E and cancer wards can go on strike, head of one of Britain's biggest unions says in stark warning to Govt

Three-quarters of English councils with social care duties are set to hike tax by 5%, the County Councils Network (CNN) said.

Millions of households face 5% council tax hike in April

China Balloon

White House says ‘no indication’ of alien involvement in flying objects

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenneth Noye has said the girlfriend of his murder victim has nothing to fear

'You have nothing to fear from me', Kenneth Noye tells girlfriend of man he killed in road rage frenzy
Philippines South China Sea

US says it will defend Philippines following South China Sea laser incident

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

Rugby ace Joe Westerman kicked out by wife after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner' in alley
The balloon recovered from the ocean

Chinese balloon sensor recovered from the ocean, US says, with hunt for others ongoing as Beijing denies spy claims
MPs including Seema Malhotra have criticised the ULEZ expansion

'Another unwelcome hit on working people': Four senior London Labour MPs slam Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion plans
Ayesha stands in front of her home, which was destroyed in the devastating earthquake, in Atareb, Syria (Hussein Malla/AP)

Survivors still being pulled from rubble following earthquake

Paris should not have been hosting the match, organisers said

Paris 'wasn't ready to host Champions League final' after report clears Liverpool fans of wrongdoing in crush
Bike Path Attack

Jury to decide whether New York bike path killer should be executed

Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University

At least three killed and five hurt in shootings at Michigan State University

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit