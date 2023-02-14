'Offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to local councillor as workers bombarded with slew of late-night 'mystery calls'

14 February 2023, 11:12 | Updated: 14 February 2023, 11:55

The Nicola Bulley voicemail to the council member has resulted in Sowerby Parish Council removing its members' details from its website
Picture: LBC / Alamy / Handout

By Danielle DeWolfe

A local councillor has received an "offensive" voicemail linked to missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, with co-workers bombarded with a flurry of late-night mystery phone calls.

The councillor, who has not been named, lives close to where Bulley disappeared, with the voicemail making reference to the missing dog walker.

It's also been reported that up to six members of Inskip-with-Sowerby Parish Council, located in Lancashire, received a flurry of nuisance phone calls during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Bulley, a 45-year-old mortgage adviser, disappeared while walking her dog in the quiet village of St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire at 9.15am on January 27.

Police continue to search for her nearly three weeks on, with friends and family voicing their belief she did not fall into the nearby river - a theory that goes against the current police theory.

In a statement on Monday, Wyre Borough Council said it had taken down the member's details from its website, to stop the nuisance calls.
Picture: Alamy / Handout

Received between 12.45am and 3am, the anonymous source told The Mirror that all but one of the "mystery calls" rang off as they answered.

The insider added that the content of the voicemail would be deemed: "Offensive, I wouldn’t say it was abusive, I would say it was offensive."

Referencing the voicemail, the insider said that "police have got a copy of that call" adding: "I believe the police have identified the offender".

It's alleged the voicemail did make reference to Nicola, however, the individual failed to speak further on the specifics of the message.

Read more: Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen

Read more: 'Please don't give up hope': mother of murdered Libby Squire sends moving message of support to Nicola Bulley's partner

In a statement on Monday, Wyre Borough Council said it had taken down the member's details from its website, as well as removing wider parish and town council members contact details in an attempt to stop such calls.

The councillor went on to describe the caller as "just some nutter".

When asked whether the councillor who received the call was affected by the incident, they simply added: "No, we're not soft."

The councillor went on to describe the caller referencing Nicola Bulley as "just some nutter".
Picture: Wyreside Farm Park

Garry Payne, Chief Executive of Wyre Council, said: "Everyone is deeply saddened by the ongoing Nicola Bulley case and our thoughts are with the family and friends.

"We are supporting Lancashire Police where required and we urge everyone to remain respectful at this time."

The calls follow recent police presence at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, located further along the riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last spotted on January 27.

It also follows a recent flurry of activity, with amateur sleuths caught trawling the area, later being discovered searching an abandoned building close to the river by police.

