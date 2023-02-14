'Please don't give up hope': mother of murdered Libby Squire sends moving message of support to Nicola Bulley's partner

14 February 2023, 05:54

Nicola Bulley's partner has been urged not to give up hope
Nicola Bulley's partner has been urged not to give up hope. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

The mother of a woman who was found murdered after going disappearing in 2019 has sent the partner of Nicola Bulley a moving message urging him not to give up hope for the missing mother-of-two's return.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lisa Squire said: "Please don't give up hope. Put one foot in front of the other and hope for that positive outcome. 

She added: "It's the not knowing that's so difficult," The Sun reported.

Ms Squire's daughter Libby went missing in January 2019 in Hull aged 21. Her body was found seven weeks later. She had been raped and murdered. Local butcher Pavel Relowicz was convicted of these crimes and sent to prison.

Ms Bulley, a 45-year-old mortgage adviser, disappeared while walking her dog in the quiet village of St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire at 9.15am on January 27.

Read more: Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen

Police are still trying to find her weeks later, with friends and family determined not to give up hope for her safe return.

Officers hunting for the missing mother-of-two paid a visit to a caravan park, yards from the river where she was last seen.

Uniformed officers were spotted at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, located further along the riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last spotted.

Described as a "quiet, family run park", photos published by the Daily Mail show officers visiting the site - which has been the subject of CCTV enquiries in recent days.

Meanwhile a witness in the case of disappearing mother-of-two saw two hooded men trying to hide their faces near where she vanished, according to reports.

Wyreside Farm Park sits on the riverside path Nicola Bulley was last seen on.
Wyreside Farm Park sits on the riverside path Nicola Bulley was last seen on. Picture: LBC / Wyreside Farm Caravan Park

And a witness told the Sun that he saw two mysterious men on January 26 who "seemed to want to hide their faces".

He said: “I first saw the men at around 7.45am on my way to work on the Thursday, the day before Nicola Bulley vanished. I drive that way every day, so know the road well.

“I saw two men wearing dark clothing and hoods or hats and ­carrying fishing rods.“They could have been just two normal fishermen — and if I had seen their faces I probably wouldn’t have thought anything of it.

Read more: 'We won't lose hope': Nicola Bulley's partner still plans to marry her as his 'gut instinct' is 'she's not in river'

Read more: Diving specialist insists Nicola Bulley 'can't be at sea' after distraught partner says 'local is responsible'

"I remembered that they seemed to want to hide their faces, which struck me as odd. It wasn’t particularly cold that day — it was quite mild, so their behaviour, to me, seemed strange.

“At first I thought they must be poachers. You do get poachers on the river, and they don’t want to be seen.

“Obviously at that moment a woman hadn’t gone missing so I didn’t think anything more of it.”

The witness said he was driving through the village on the day Ms Bulley disappeared, and thought he saw them again.

Wyreside Farm Park sits on the riverside path Nicola Bulley was last seen on.
Wyreside Farm Park sits on the riverside path Nicola Bulley was last seen on. Picture: Wyreside Farm Park

He recalled: “It was around the same time, 7.45am.“This time it was just a glimpse, but I definitely saw one of them. I think I saw the second man, who was way ahead of the other, but I have been going over it a lot in my mind and I couldn’t swear my life on it.

“Again, the man I saw was carrying a fishing rod and covering his face.”The witness said the men did not seem to have a tackle or bait box, which he found odd.

He added: “I was away all that weekend so only heard about Nicola Bulley going missing on Sunday. I saw the police were appealing for information and it struck me that I should tell them what I saw, so I rang them on the Monday.”

No one got back to him, he said, so he called again a week later and police finally took his statement on February 8. Officers have now said they are investigating.

It comes as family and friends laid yellow ribbons on a bridge close to where Ms Bulley was last seen, with handwritten messages including “We need you home Nicola”, “praying for your safe return” and “I love you”.

A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley has also been attached to the railings.

Neighbour Charlotte Drake wrote this weekend that Paul's strength and resilience are "nothing short of a miracle".

Ribbons with handwritten messages have been left at the site
Ribbons with handwritten messages have been left at the site. Picture: Alamy

She posted on social media: "The strength this man has shown over the past 14 days is nothing short of a miracle. 

"When many would be sat at home waiting for news he is using the media exactly as it should be used, to share the facts, highlight the lack of evidence and spread the word far and wide, so that he can hopefully reach someone that knows something."

"Backing Pauly Ansell all the way to bring Nicola Jane Bulley back to him and their beautiful girls.

"We are all behind you, from our little street."

Police divers and private specialists have scoured the river near where she was last seen, but there has been no trace of her, although her mobile phone and dog were found the same day..

On Friday her partner Paul Ansell said he is "100 per cent" sure that Nicola did not fall into the river, the original theory believed by police.

He also told Channel 5 that he still intends to marry Nicola.

Paul Ansell said he still has plans to marry missing Nicola Bulley
Paul Ansell said he still has plans to marry missing Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy

Paul said: "We talked about it again seriously at the beginning of 2020. And that was when we really started to actually look at getting something sort of in the calendar.

"And then obviously the whole covid thing hit which just, I mean, everybody's life was just thrown up into the air."

Ansell said, despite feeling "anger", "utter frustration" and "confusion", the family will never give up hope of finding Ms Bulley, adding he was "never, ever going to let go".

"Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody. And we're not gonna ever give up on her like, we're going to find her," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The gunman has been found dead

Michigan State University shooting: gunman dead after three people killed in campus attacks

PM Rishi Sunak stressed the UK wouldn't tolerate Chinese balloons in UK airspace.

'We will do whatever it takes': Rishi Sunak pledges to shoot down spy balloons as US warns of growing threat from China

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House

US defends decision to shoot down three unidentified objects

Marco Goecke, 50, wiped the faecal matter across dance critic Wiebke Hüster's face a

Raging ballet choreographer smears dog faeces in critic's face after comparing show to being 'driven mad and killed by boredom'
Turkey Syria Earthqauke

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey and Syria

UEFA bears "primary responsibility for failures"

UEFA responsible for Champions League final chaos after blaming Liverpool fans, report finds

Rescuers at work in Antakya

Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

There is no indication of alien activity, the White House has said.

'There is no indication of aliens': White House shoots down connection between UFOs and extra terrestrial activity

NCA's seven most wanted

'Britain's FBI' appeals to find UK's seven most wanted fugitives in international hunt

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer.

Two more men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale

Artist's sketch of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in court in court in Washington in December

Human rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Nicola's partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive

Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen

Brooklyn truck attack comp

Several people injured after truck mows down pedestrians in New York

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox

Ex-rave organiser the 'Acid House King' whose home-built fraud machine stole £500k jailed for stealing from letterboxes

Israeli protest outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

The search for Nicola Bulley continues

Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wayne Couzens lost his appeal

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal

Sebastien Lecornu

France brands depiction of troops in Wakanda Forever ‘false and misleading’

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelensky

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.

Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel week of royal visits after 'testing positive' for Covid
Ukrainian soldiers in a tank in Bakhmut

Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut and bolsters defences in south

Sky Brown was already the Olympic bronze medallist

British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

Mohammad Rasoulof

Iran releases film-maker held for six months over criticism of government

Natasha Johnston

First pictures of Natasha Johnston, dog walker mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China says more than 10 US balloons flew in its airspace in past year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit