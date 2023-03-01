Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'

1 March 2023, 11:59

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage
Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have been left "stunned" and two other royals are "appalled" over the couple's "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage, a royal biographer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles decided to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - and offered the couple's only home in the UK to Prince Andrew, it has been claimed.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple just days after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, Omid Scobie, one of the authors behind Harry and Meghan's biography, revealed.

In the book, Harry made a series of revelations, including details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

The Sussexes were told the property was needed for "someone else" as relations between them and the rest of the royals remain at "an all-time low", Mr Scobie claimed.

"It's news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family 'appalled'," he said.

Read more: King Charles 'evicts Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage - and offers home to Prince Andrew'

Read more: Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand

Harry and Mehan have been "evicted"
Harry and Mehan have been "evicted". Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US while Prince Andrew has been offered the property, it is understood.

Mr Scobie said they had been given until after the Coronation in summer to remove their belongings after initially being told they would have just two weeks.

He quoted a friend of the couple as saying: "It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good."

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

He has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to keep up and already in need of repairs - and Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.

Read more: 'Boring and baseless': Harry and Meghan say they won't sue over mock depictions on South Park

Frogmore cottage
Frogmore cottage will is rumoured to now become Prince Andrew's home. Picture: Alamy

Andrew is said to be against the move but Harry and Meghan will be forced to leave the cottage - their only remaining home in the UK - regardless of whether he moves in or not.

"This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK," a royal insider told the Sun.

"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

Andrew could take the couple's place at Frogmore
Andrew could take the couple's place at Frogmore. Picture: Alamy

The couple were given use of the five-bedroom property by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

They ordered £2.4million worth of renovations before later moving in the following April.

When they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, Harry and Meghan paid back the cost of the renovations to the taxpayer and leased Frogmore for “several years”.

Harry and Meghan most recently renewed their lease on the property in May 2022, after Princess Eugenie and her partner left the estate.

It is unknown whether they plan to fight the "eviction".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece Train Collision

Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 36

Ironton Shipwreck

Long-lost cargo vessel revealed in Lake Huron

It comes after Elon Musk fired over 200 employees

Twitter hit by worldwide outage with thousands of users unable to load new tweets

Mark Gordon CCTV footage with girlfriend Constance Marten

Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut

Sirhan Sirhan Parole

Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns for latest parole hearing

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Wind farm protest sees Norway’s energy minister cancel UK trip

Constance Marten pictures

Who is Constance Marten? Aristocrat background, children and age

Israel Politics

Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul

Andrew Tate has been in prison in Romania since the end of December

Andrew Tate sought help from right-wing politicians saying it would be 'very good for their careers'

Emirates Earns FlyDubai

FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms

March strikes: All the calendar strike dates you need to know ab

March strike dates: When teachers, trains and NHS are going on strike this month?

London Underground symbol and Union Jack flag

London Underground tube strike: TfL confirm March dates

Police recorded a ‘hate incident’ after a boy dropped the Quran at school

Police record ‘hate incident’ after autistic boy drops Quran in school corridor

Teachers are walking out next month

March teacher strikes: When are the next walkouts?

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred n

At least 36 killed in fiery fatal head-on train crash in northern Greece

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police cordons have remained in place on Oxford Street into this morning

Man fighting for life after being stabbed on central London bus

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has disputed the claim he rejected Covid advice on care homes

Matt Hancock denies claim he ignored advice on care home testing

Iraq Archeological Renaissance

Archaeologists uncover remains of 5,000-year old restaurant in Iraq

Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress gestures to supporters after casting his vote in the presidential elections in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian electoral commission declares Bola Tinubu winner of presidential vote

Leila Borrington will be sentenced on March 16

Killer stepmum filmed dying stepson on floor before lying about his fatal head injuries

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage

King Charles 'evicts Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage - and offers home to Prince Andrew'
The set of shops in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, has been described as the 'Counterfeit Capital of Europe'

The ‘fake trade’ run by gangs where exploited workers escape via tunnels and leave shoppers trapped behind shutters
Union bosses want more to be done to protect emergency workers and that tougher sentencing alone isn’t enough. Right, paramedic Charlotte Miller who was sexually assaulted

'Frightened, scared, vulnerable': Anger at 'meaningless' tougher sentences for people who attack emergency workers
Taiwan China

Taiwan says 25 Chinese planes and three ships sent toward island

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday

'We are living through a tragedy': At least 36 killed and dozens injured after 'nightmare' train collision in Greece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission
Andrew Marr asked if Rishi Sunak would take the Tories into the centre ground

Marr: If Sunak is moving the Tories to the centre ground, that's going to put the willies up right-wing Conservatives
SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates
Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market
boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP
James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit