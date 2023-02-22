'Boring and baseless': Harry and Meghan say they won't sue over mock depictions on South Park

By Kieran Kelly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied reports they are planning to take legal action over a South Park episode that saw them ridiculed.

Meghan had reportedly been left ‘upset’ after she and Prince Harry were mocked in an episode of South Park.

The episode, World Privacy Tour, mocks the couple as they promote the book Waaagh, which resembles Harry’s book Spare.

In one shot from the cartoon, the couple step off a plane carrying signs reading: “Stop Looking at Us” and “We Want our Privacy.”

There had been reports that the couple could take legal action over the episode, but a spokesperson for the couple labelled reports “all frankly nonsense” and “totally baseless and boring".

According to the Spectator, the couple were angered at how they were portrayed on the show, with Meghan Markle reportedly ‘upset and overwhelmed’.

She has refused to watch the episode in its entirety, according to sources in California.

In the episode she is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim".

The Duchess is heard saying: “If we moved here, people would think we're really serious about wanting to be normal.”

A royal commentator had claimed Harry and Meghan's lawyers are 'casting an eye' over the South Park episode.