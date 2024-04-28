'We are not your loophole': Irish PM slams UK as Britain rejects bid to return migrants across border to NI

28 April 2024, 21:19

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Irish Government has said there has been a shift in migration patterns into Ireland in recent months and the number of migrants crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%".

In response to the claims made, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that they were evidence of the successful deterrent effect of the Rwanda deportation policy.

Read More: Ireland plans emergency law to send migrants back to UK amid claims Rwanda plan fuelling border crossings

Emergency legislation is to be introduced next week in response to an Irish High Court ruling that Ireland's designation of the UK as a "safe third country" for returning asylum seekers, in the context of the Rwanda plan, is contrary to EU law.

The UK's Rwanda plan aims to send asylum seekers to the east African nation to deter others from crossing the English Channel on small boats.

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said new data indicates Mr Sunak's plan is not working.

Newly released Home Office figures show more than 7,000 people arrived by small boats before the end of April.

Taoiseach Simon Harris (right) and Minister for Further and Higher Education
The Irish Government has said there has been a shift in migration patterns into Ireland in recent months and the number of migrants crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%". Picture: Alamy

"This is the blunt reality behind all of Rishi Sunak's empty boasts; more people have arrived by small boats so far this year than ever before and more people are having to be rescued," Mr Kinnock said.

"What will it take for Rishi Sunak to wake up and realise that his plan is not working?"

Asked on Sunday whether the increase in asylum seekers travelling from the UK to Ireland suggested the Rwanda policy was working, Mr Harris said: "I'm not going to comment on whether the British migration policy is working, that's a matter for him (Mr Sunak) to put to the British people.

"Every country is entitled to have its own migration policy, but I certainly don't intend to allow anybody else's migration policy to affect the integrity of our own one.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Airbus factory in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture date: Friday April 26, 2024.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that they were evidence of the successful deterrent effect of the Rwanda deportation policy. Picture: Alamy

"This country will not in any way, shape or form provide a loophole for anybody else's migration challenges. That's very clear.

"Other countries can decide how they wish to advance migration. From an Irish perspective, we intend to have a firm rules-based system where rules are in place, where rules are in force, where rules are seen to be enforced.

"It is a statement of fact that there was a returns agreement in place between Ireland and Britain, and there was a High Court decision in the month of March in relation to that.

"My colleague, the Minister for Justice, will now bring forward legislative proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday that will seek to put in place a new returns policy. We're going to await the full details of that but it's one which will effectively allow, again, people to be returned to the United Kingdom. And I think that's quite appropriate. It was always the intention."

But the UK Government rejected any bid by Ireland to return asylum seekers unless France agrees to do the same.

A Government source said: "We won't accept any asylum returns from the EU via Ireland until the EU accepts that we can send them back to France.

"We are fully focused on operationalising our Rwanda scheme and will continue working with the French to stop the boats from crossing the Channel."

Migrants arriving,Port of Dover, Kent, Britain. 1st June 2022. Over 60 migrants arrive on the first of several boats crossing the English Channel
Migrants arriving,Port of Dover, Kent, Britain. 1st June 2022. Over 60 migrants arrive on the first of several boats crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee is expected to meet Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for a "thought-out" response between the British and Irish governments.

The Sinn Fein vice president said Mr Harris, Ms McEntee and Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin had not been in contact with her about planned legislation on asylum seekers arriving in Ireland from the UK.

"I am the First Minister in the north and I have yet to hear from the Taoiseach or the Tanaiste or the Justice Minister," she said in Dublin on Sunday morning.

"To me, that highlights, maybe even underlines, how disorganised they are in dealing with this issue.

Home Secretary James Cleverly in Lampedusa Port during his trip to Lampedusa, Italy. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee is expected to meet Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"Policy responsibility for migration and immigration sits with the British Government. I'm aware that Helen McEntee is to meet James Cleverly over the course of the next 24 to 36 hours.

"There's also a British-Irish intergovernmental conference this week - this is the forum in which these issues need to be addressed.

"This is the forum in which there should be a solution coming out the other end, but a thought-out solution, an actually considered solution, a human rights-compliant solution, and we look forward to (that) over the next couple of days."

Ms O'Neill was speaking at a launch of the party's local, European and Limerick mayoral election campaign in Dublin.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was also at the event, said cross-border migration means Ireland should reject a newly revealed overhaul of EU laws on migration and asylum.

"I think the turn of events and the specific set of circumstances that we have to deal with on the island of Ireland actually argue against signing up to the EU migration pact lock, stock and barrel.

"Unlike other European jurisdictions, we have to deal with our next-door neighbour of Britain and we have to have the flexibility and the capacity to manage that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.

Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humzah Yousaf in due course

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A Tory MP was detained and deported from a Chinese-allied nation in East Africa after he was sanctioned by Beijing.

Tory MP detained and deported by China-allied nation after being sanctioned by Beijing

Israeli tanks

Biden and Netanyahu speak as ceasefire pressure grows on Israel and Hamas

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.

More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery

Storm damage in Omaha

Tornadoes kill three in Oklahoma as state of emergency declared in 12 counties

Baby and adult hands

Trans terms like 'chestfeeding' to be banned in NHS under new changes to constitution

Kharkiv damage

Ukrainian army chief reports tactical retreat in the east

Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier

Tesla founder Musk meets Chinese Premier as competitors show off new EVs

A football fan has been charged with tragedy chanting after Burnley's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burnley fan charged with tragedy chanting after Premier League side's 1-1 draw away at Manchester United

Ukrainians stabbed

Russian man arrested in Germany after two Ukrainians fatally stabbed

Fascists give salute

Dozens give fascist salute on anniversary of Mussolini’s execution

Romilly Blitz has faced anti-Semitism at UCL

Jewish student at top London university branded a 'genocidal psychopath' for objecting to Hamas attack

Damaged building

Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

Ireland's taoiseach Simon Harris has asked ministers to prepare emergency legislation on returning migrants to the UK

Ireland plans emergency law to send migrants back to UK amid claims Rwanda plan fuelling border crossings

Smoke from blast

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in munitions blast at Cambodian army base

Latest News

See more Latest News

Artist's impression of airport

Dubai’s ruler outlines plan to move airport to new £28bn facility

Iraqis

Passing of harsh anti-LGBT+ law in Iraq sparks diplomatic backlash

Tornado damage

Aerial photos reveal path of devastation after five killed in tornado in China

A worker wipes as visitors sit on a BYD Song Pro DM-i car model during the Auto China 2024 in Beijing

Tesla founder Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Barnstaple, where the heroin has been circulating

Two men die after taking 'unusually strong batch of heroin', with ten rushed to hospital and four people arrested
Rafah

Israel and Hamas urged to show ‘more commitment’ to ceasefire talks

David Willetts said the triple-lock had outlived its purpose

Tory peer says pension triple-lock has 'outlived its purpose', as Keir Starmer vows to keep it for at least five years
Pope on boat

Pope urges inmates to seek ‘rebirth’ during prison visit

Warm weather is set to return

Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit