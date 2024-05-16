Met Office gives verdict on May half-term as temperatures set to increase after days of heavy rain and thunder

16 May 2024, 17:39 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 18:35

The Met Office expects temperatures to increase after heavy rain and thunder
The Met Office expects temperatures to increase after heavy rain and thunder. Picture: alamy

By Will Conroy

The UK will experience rising temperatures during the May half-term break after days of heavy rain and thunder, according to forecasters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remained in place on Thursday for western England while there was a yellow warning for rain in northern Wales.

There is a chance of more showers over the coming weeks but conditions are expected to improve by the time of the school holidays.

Temperatures could reach mid-20s in some areas during this year’s half-term break, which falls between May 27 and May 31 in England and Wales.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told The Sun there would likely be a "typical mixture from the 25th onwards" with a "mix of sunny spells and showers".

He added: "One thing to note, temperatures as we get towards the end of the month are likely to be slightly above average, with the average increasing as we move through May into June.

"That doesn't rule out periods of wetter weather.

"We could see things into the high teens, low 20s for some, and possibly mid-20s depending on meteorological conditions."

Thursday’s wet weather is likely to continue in the south of England on Friday after sunny spells early on as showers will turn heavy with a risk of thunder. 

The Met Office's long-range forecast predicts there will be a fair amount of dry weather at the start of the period between May 20 and 29, particularly in the south, while northern and western areas will be cloudier and at greater risk of showers. 

The rest of the period will likely see "fairly typical conditions", with northern and western areas again most at risk of outbreaks of rain.

Further south and east will see the "best of the drier and brighter interludes".

Forecasters said: "There is a risk of showers even here though which at this time of year are prone to being heavy with occasional thunder.

"Temperatures will probably remain a little above average."

